WATCH NOW: Who's Wake Forest's quarterback with Sam Hartman out?

Mitch Griffis, a redshirt freshman entering a third season, will likely have the No. 1 role when Wake Forest opens its football season Sept. 1. Griffis, says head coach Dave Clawson, is "a compelled football player. We always talk about the levels of commitment. You know, guys that like it, love it and live it. He's a 'live it' guy."

Wake Forest football

Wake Forest quarterbacks Mitch Griffis (from left), Michael Kern (15) and Blake Griffis talk on the sideline between drills, Wednesday morning. 
