Where Wake Forest, ACC teams will open the 2022 football season in the Associated Press poll

Wake Forest logo 112820 web only

The Wake Forest football team has earned another preseason national ranking. Here's what you need to know about the Associated Press top 25.

Wake Forest's ranking

No. 22

The rest of the ACC

No. 4 Clemson

No. 13 N.C. State

No. 16 Miami

No. 17 Pittsburgh

The top five

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Georgia

No. 4 Clemson

No. 5 Notre Dame

Top 25 by conference

SEC: 6

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 4

Big 12: 3

Pac-12: 3

American: 2

Independents: 2

Notable

  • Alabama's No. 1 ranking is its seventh in the last 15 seasons, and the Crimson Tide has made the preseason top three for 13 consecutive seasons. Alabama has won six national titles in the last 13 seasons.
  • State, matching the program's best preseason ranking (1975), is included in the season's first poll for the first time since 2003.
  • Wake Forest, which is No. 19 in the American Football Coaches Association preseason poll, made the AP preseason list for the first time since 2008.
  • Neither Florida or Florida State are ranked to start the season; that hadn't happened since 1974.

The full list

Associated Press preseason top 25

