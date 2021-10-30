With history made, the last month of the regular season looms for No. 13 Wake Forest

For Dave Clawson, 2019 is a warning for his current team.
Clawson, the Wake Forest football coach, had just come from the field Saturday after a 45-7 win against Duke, his Deacons 8-0 for the first time in school history.
Clawson, in his eighth season, is leading a team ranked 13th in the nation. And this Wake Forest team, full of seniors and super seniors because of extra eligibility, experienced the letdown Clawson referenced two seasons ago. That “dangerous lesson,” as Clawson called it, has helped lock in the mindset of the program in 2021.
“We were 7-1, and we were ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings and all of our players were told that they were first-round draft picks and All-Americans and all this and all that,” Clawson said. “We started thinking about how we were going to win 10 games before we won eight.
“And then we never won nine, and we just got ahead of ourselves. We stopped that weekly grind. Some guys got selfish. We lost the team focus. And we lost some games at the end of the season I thought we shouldn’t lose. And so we’ve tried to use ‘19 as a reference.”
Clawson and company aren’t looking ahead this time, with the final results still to be written for an already special season. But if they had before the season started, these last four games would’ve seemed daunting. When ACC schedules were released in January, the league provided no favors to the Deacons late in this season. On top of a non-conference matchup with arguably the most hyped team in the nation, the rest of November featured as brutal of a stretch that could’ve been conjured:
A road game at the perennial conference winner and national title contender.
Another at the league’s biggest surprise of 2020.
And a home matchup with a Big Four rival they’ve split matchups with since the turn of the century.
If a year can make a difference, a football season is enough time to remind that nothing is as it seems in the preseason. Among all those teams, Wake Forest is the biggest piece of proof.
The hearty part of their schedule — at North Carolina on Nov. 6, vs. N.C. State on Nov. 13, at Clemson on Nov. 20 and at Boston College to end the season on Nov. 20 — looks like a leaner cut of meat now. And the Deacons have been running through every team in front of them.
Clemson and UNC, both top-10 teams entering the preseason, turned out to be paper Tigers and Tar Heels. The former has been derailed by injuries and a struggling offense. The latter collapsed under high expectations. Neither has been ranked since early October.
Boston College, which went 6-5 under a then first-year head coach in Jeff Hafley, hasn’t cracked through for an ACC win yet and lost starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec after two games.
N.C. State, the sturdiest of the challengers, has taken a late lump in a loss to Miami last week. But the Wolfpack has been nationally ranked this season, too.
If there’s anyone who can press at a weakness as of late, it might be Wake Forest’s upcoming opponent. The Tar Heels are the only one in these next four matchups in the top half of the conference in rushing offense — UNC averaged 199.1 yards per game, fifth in the ACC — entering Saturday.
Before Duke, Wake Forest had been thumped by rushing attacks in back-to-back games. A combination of running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader for Syracuse combined for 331 yards and pushed Wake Forest into overtime, a 40-37 Deacons’ victory.
Army’s run-heavy option attack registered 416 rushing yards while Wake Forest outlasted in a 70-56 win.
The defense had a response to those concerns against Duke.
On Saturday, the Blue Devils rarely threatened and registered 315 total yards and, more importantly, only seven points. Duke’s first four drives combined for 205 of those yards, the last of which ended with a fumble lost in Deacons’ territory and signified the start of the clamp down. Mataeo Durant, the ACC’s second-leading rusher, had 103 yards.
“I think it’s knowing who we can be and knowing we weren’t the defense we could be in the past two weeks,” said defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd on the defense maintaining confidence.
As the defense found its form, the offense kept clicking. Quarterback Sam Hartman accounted for five touchdowns (three throwing, two rushing) before he was pulled early. He finished with 402 yards. He now has 22 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns.
Wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson said his team isn’t getting swept up by any accolades as it continues to fight for more respect. The Deacons are already nationally ranked, and the College Football Playoff committee will release its initial pecking order Tuesday. More and more eyes will shift their way, especially in this closing stretch.
But he proved the focus that Clawson spoke about when warning of 2019. That lesson continues to be learned from. The Deacons have four more games to prove so now.
“I just think these past eight weeks, guys have just been focused,” Roberson said. “In the meetings rooms, in the training rooms. I just think this level of focus-ness within the program right now … everybody’s into it. It’s been like that since Week One.”
336-727-7165