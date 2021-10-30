With history made, the last month of the regular season looms for No. 13 Wake Forest

For Dave Clawson, 2019 is a warning for his current team.

Clawson, the Wake Forest football coach, had just come from the field Saturday after a 45-7 win against Duke, his Deacons 8-0 for the first time in school history.

Clawson, in his eighth season, is leading a team ranked 13th in the nation. And this Wake Forest team, full of seniors and super seniors because of extra eligibility, experienced the letdown Clawson referenced two seasons ago. That “dangerous lesson,” as Clawson called it, has helped lock in the mindset of the program in 2021.

“We were 7-1, and we were ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings and all of our players were told that they were first-round draft picks and All-Americans and all this and all that,” Clawson said. “We started thinking about how we were going to win 10 games before we won eight.

“And then we never won nine, and we just got ahead of ourselves. We stopped that weekly grind. Some guys got selfish. We lost the team focus. And we lost some games at the end of the season I thought we shouldn’t lose. And so we’ve tried to use ‘19 as a reference.”