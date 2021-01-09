For Wake Forest and Steve Forbes, a week featuring three losses still shows positives

Whitt is being allowed to play and do what he does well – seeing the floor and passing – while learning through some of the growing pains. He committed seven turnovers, but when he was off the floor, it was noticeable.

Whitt and Williamson have both shown the driving ability that kick-starts the motion Forbes wants to see, and it’s paid off for shooters Antonio and Massoud.

Forbes looked to Whitt and Williamson as a strong combo to hold off the stress Duke would cause on defense. That push, the coach mentioned, would open the chances to get in the paint for those two.

Williamson’s ability to contort and finish at the rim makes his interior threat that much more frustrating for a defense. And Whitt, a true freshman who enrolled early in the midst of a season, has displayed in his four games that as he adjusts to the college game, his presence will be more difficult to ignore.

“The good thing about Carter is he does have confidence in himself,” Forbes said. “Like, he’s not sitting in there right now wondering if he should even be out there, right? He knows he belongs.

“He knows he’s got to make some adjustments.”