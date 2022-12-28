Former QB Riley Skinner of Wake Forest says Sam Hartman benefitting from the system that's in place

Riley Skinner chuckles when asked about his three sons he and his wife, Megan, are raising in the Jacksonville, Florida area. His three sons are ages 8, 6 and 4 but haven’t committed yet to play football anywhere.

“That’s not quite how college football works these days but you never know,” Skinner said on Wednesday morning.

Skinner, who 16 years ago as a redshirt freshman quarterback helped them win the ACC championship, has watched Sam Hartman’s career unfold and has been one of his biggest fans.

“Sam’s just been unbelievable and I couldn’t be happier for what he’s done at Wake Forest so it’s interesting what’s now in front of him,” Skinner said.

Hartman, who is in the transfer portal after playing five years for the Demon Deacons and earning his undergraduate degree, will likely be landing at Notre Dame, according to reports. The Name, Image and Likeness Era where programs can pay players is something Skinner didn’t have back in the day.

Skinner, 36, who has a weekly local radio show in Jacksonville built around sports, sees the college landscape and says it’s a lot different than it used to be.

“You can’t blame the kids,” said Skinner, who during his four years as starting quarterback under Coach Jim Grobe threw for 10,420 yards with 59 touchdown passes. “They are operating now with the market of where college football is. They have options and they are exploring those options so there’s nothing wrong with what Sam is doing.”

Skinner, who was inducted in the Wake Forest Hall of Fame in 2021, says he watched closely toward the end of the season as to how Hartman talked about his time at Wake Forest.

“I thought Sam handled everything great and he was open and honest about it,” Skinner said. “I can’t remember which press conference I saw but he joked (to journalists) being sick of him and it’s a one-week season and it’s time to move on and all of that.”

At one point during one of his press conferences Hartman said there was “no shot” of him coming back to Wake Forest for a sixth season.

Skinner said it’s important to note that it’s not a slap in the face to Wake Forest that Hartman is leaving to play at another school.

“If he feels like it’s an opportunity to play in a different style of offense and it translates to where he will maybe get drafted higher in the NFL then there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Skinner, who after his career was over signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent but never played in a regular-season game.

Skinner said that he hasn’t heard any of the NIL money that Hartman will be getting but it’s probably more than the $500,000 or so a fringe NFL player can make.

“I haven’t heard the dollar amount but if something happens where he gets hurt than he is being compensated,” Skinner said. “Again, that’s the system that’s in place now because of everything that’s gone on with the COVID year and all of that.”

Because of COVID-19 the NCAA allowed anybody who played in the 2020 season to not use that season as a year of eligibility. That’s why Hartman has an extra year to play.

Hartman, who is 23 and will turn 24 in late July, leaves Wake Forest as the school’s all-time leading passer with more than 12,000 yards and he’s also the ACC leader in career touchdown passes with 110.

Skinner said that one of the positives of the NIL Era is that more players are staying in college longer.

“It’s not like college basketball where the top players leave after one season and go to the NBA so you do get to know the players better in college football,” Skinner said.

As Skinner talked about his days at Wake Forest where they went to three straight bowl games but missed out on going to a fourth in a row his senior season in 2009, he couldn’t help but speculate what he might have done with another year of eligibility.

“I would have been more tempted to stat at Wake Forest another year because while statically my senior year was OK we lost seven games and five of those losses were close games, so we didn’t get to a bowl game,” Skinner said. “That left a bad taste in our mouths, but I also wasn’t a blue-chip prospect that was going to go in the first or second rounds of the draft. I was six-feet and slow as all get out.”

Skinner also said he’s glad he played when he did.

“I wouldn’t trade anything for the era I played in,” he said.

Skinner said he keeps close tabs on how the Demon Deacons do each football season and loves what Coach Dave Clawson has done with the program. They have gone seven straight years to a bowl game which is by far the school record.

In his final two seasons at Wake Forest Hartman was a part of 19 wins, the second highest win total in back-to-back seasons in school history.

As for Hartman rewriting the record book at Wake Forest, Skinner said it’s been a lot of fun to watch.

“Sam got a lot out of his time at Wake Forest and Wake Forest got a lot out of Sam, and when you look at what Sam did there it’s really unbelievable and a testament to how good he was,” Skinner said. “I’m proud of how he’s handled himself through this whole process.”