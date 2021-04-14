Former Wake Forest forward heads to the Big 12

Ismael Massoud has found his next team.

The former Wake Forest forward announced on Wednesday that he will join the Kansas State men's basketball program.

Massoud spent his first two college seasons with the Deacons, joining the program in 2019. He started in eight of Wake Forest's 22 games last season, finishing out as a key figure coming off the bench. The 6-foot-8 Massoud had to play more in the paint due to Wake Forest's thin frontcourt. He averaged 8.3 points while hitting 33.6% of his 3-pointers.

He authored a career night in Wake Forest's first ACC victory under coach Steve Forbes. Massoud had 31 points, hitting 8-of-10 3-pointers in a 76-75 win against Pitt on Jan. 23. That performance became the crescendo of his sophomore season: he registered double-digit scoring in two of the final 12 games of the season.

Massoud is the fourth former Deacon this offseason to come out on the other side of the transfer portal with a new team. Point guard Quadry Adams landed with St. Bonaventure, center Emmanuel Okpomo is now with Temple, and Winston-Salem native Isaiah Wilkins joined Longwood.

