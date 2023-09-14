SCARBOROUGH, N.Y. — Former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck recorded a key eagle on the back nine on Wednesday to advance to the finals of the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship.

Beck, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, reached the finals with a 2 and 1 victory over Brett Patterson of Oxford, Mississippi. He is facing Steven Hagestad of Newport Beach, California, in a 36-hole final on Thursday at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York.

Patterson was 2 up after four holes before Beck carded pars at the seventh and ninth holes to pull even after Patterson bogeyed the same holes. A par at 11 allowed Patterson to regain the lead after a Beck bogey, but Beck seized command with an eagle at the par 5, 15th hole, and a birdie at the par 4, 17th hole, both of which were sandwiched around his bogey at 16, where Hagestad carded a double bogey on the par-3 hole.

Hagestad defeated Sam Jackson of West Columbia, South Carolina when he scored par at the 18th hole, while Jackson bogeyed.

Hagestad and Beck are the two highest ranking Americans in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Beck is 16th and Beck is No. 85.