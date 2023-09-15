SCARBOROUGH, N.Y. — Former Wake Forest golfer Evan Beck faces a substantial hurdle in trying to win the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship.

Beck, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, reached the finals on Wednesday with a 2 and 1 victory over Brett Patterson of Oxford, Mississippi. However, Steven Hagestad of Newport Beach, California, holds a 5-up lead after 18 holes on Thursday in the 36-hole final at Sleepy Hollow Country Club in Scarborough, New York.

There’s no mystery what he needs to do, Beck said.

“Make birdies. I don’t know. What did I make, two today? That’s just not good enough,” he said. “He didn’t make any mistakes. The only bad shot he hit turned out to be eight feet on No. 8, made birdie there. But yeah, he played great. There’s nothing I could really do aside from play better.”

Both men made par on the first hole before Hagestad built his lead. Beck had two bogeys on his card, but that was just enough to make him his own worst critic.

“Yeah, definitely not the best golf that I’ve played. But good enough to get to the finals,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be better tomorrow.”

In Beck’s semifinal match, Patterson was 2 up after four holes before Beck carded pars at the seventh and ninth holes to pull even after Patterson bogeyed the same holes. A par at 11 allowed Patterson to regain the lead after a Beck bogey, but Beck seized command with an eagle at the par 5, 15th hole, and a birdie at the par 4, 17th hole, both of which were sandwiched around his bogey at 16, where Hagestad carded a double bogey on the par-3 hole.

Hagestad defeated Sam Jackson of West Columbia, South Carolina when he scored par at the 18th hole, while Jackson bogeyed.

Hagestad and Beck are the two highest-ranking Americans in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Beck is 16th and Beck is No. 85.