Former Wake Forest star Chris Paul relishes his chance to play in home state

Paul, who is the only NBA player in history to have more than 20,000 career points and 10,000 career assists, relishes his one chance a season to play in North Carolina. He's been an NBA All-Star 11 times, a two-time gold medal winner for the U.S. in the Olympics, and is one of the marquee players in the league as he has gets better with age.

"To play here at home and for my parents and especially my grandparents here is special," he said. "This is my 17th year in the league and my family has been here for every one of the games here in Charlotte since 2005. They were even here in a couple of those where I was injured and didn't play.”

Paul, who was inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame this past September, didn’t have to play a lot of minutes on Sunday night thanks to the blowout. He had 10 assists by halftime as he controlled the flow of the game. He took some extra time to look around at the Spectrum Center in the second half.

“I saw a lot of West Forsyth jerseys and a lot of Wake Forest people as well,” Paul said. “And my wife (Jada) is from Charlotte, so it’s nice to be home for a few days.”