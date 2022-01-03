Former Wake Forest star Chris Paul relishes his chance to play in home state

Coming back to his home state to play basketball never gets old for Chris Paul.
The 36-year-old point guard did what he’s done throughout his hall of fame career on Sunday night by leading the Phoenix Suns to a 133-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.
It was vintage Paul, a Winston-Salem native who grew up in Lewisville, who guided the Suns to the easy win with seven points, 16 assists, six rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes.
“It’s always fun,” Paul said on a Zoom interview with journalists after the game. “To see so many familiar faces, and I only get to play here once a year, and this is my 17th year (in the NBA) and every year having my family here is great.”
Paul, who guided the Suns to the NBA Finals last season where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, has the Suns playing at a high level again. They have the second-best record in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors, and the way they played against the Hornets on Sunday was one of their best games of the season.
Paul, who is taking classes online at Winston-Salem State in hopes of earning his college degree in communication, starred at West Forsyth and then at Wake Forest for two seasons before being a first-round draft pick after his sophomore season in 2005.
Paul, who is the only NBA player in history to have more than 20,000 career points and 10,000 career assists, relishes his one chance a season to play in North Carolina. He's been an NBA All-Star 11 times, a two-time gold medal winner for the U.S. in the Olympics, and is one of the marquee players in the league as he has gets better with age.
"To play here at home and for my parents and especially my grandparents here is special," he said. "This is my 17th year in the league and my family has been here for every one of the games here in Charlotte since 2005. They were even here in a couple of those where I was injured and didn't play.”
Paul, who was inducted into the Wake Forest Hall of Fame this past September, didn’t have to play a lot of minutes on Sunday night thanks to the blowout. He had 10 assists by halftime as he controlled the flow of the game. He took some extra time to look around at the Spectrum Center in the second half.
“I saw a lot of West Forsyth jerseys and a lot of Wake Forest people as well,” Paul said. “And my wife (Jada) is from Charlotte, so it’s nice to be home for a few days.”
Paul, who also played football during his middle-school years, said he followed closely what the Wake Forest football team did this past season.
“Absolutely I was following them,” Paul said about the Demon Deacons 11-3 finish after easily beating Rutgers in the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve. “I hated it when they lost in the ACC championship (to Pittsburgh), but it was a great season, and it was great seeing them play so well.”
High school glory, Olympic gold, NBA stardom: Chris Paul's top 9 moments
9. All-Star game MVP
Paul put on a show in the 2013 NBA All-Star game in Houston. He scored 20 points and dished 15 assists in a 163-158 Western Conference win.
8. A playoff game winner in 2015
Paul scored a game-winner against the San Antonio Spurs in 2015, a Game 7 victory for the Clippers to move to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
The point guard turned past Danny Green at the top of the key, tossing up a floater over fellow Wake Forest alum Tim Duncan just outside the paint. The shot fell in with one second remaining in the game.
7. His move to ‘Lob City’
The 2011 trade that sent Paul from the New Orleans Hornets to the Los Angeles Clippers brought together the "Lob City" as we all know it.
Paul paired with big men Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan for a high-flying show. The trio led the Clippers to 50-plus wins in the last five of Paul’s six seasons with the franchise.
6. A coast-to-coast winner at NC State
Paul made the inbound pass, got the ball back and went all the way down the court for a runner at the buzzer. Wake Forest won, 55-53, in the 2005 game. During the same game, a low blow from Paul to Julius Hodge almost contributed to an upset for a Deacons team fighting for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
5. His first Olympic gold medal
As a member of the squad called “The Redeem Team,” Team USA won in the Beijing Olympics in 2008. In the next summer Olympics, Paul started at point guard for another gold medal in London.
4. Stands as the NBA Players Association president
Paul has served as president of the NBA Players Association since 2013, and he’s played a significant role in the league’s moments of tension throughout the years.
In 2014, he became a key voice against Donald Sterling, the former Los Angeles Clippers owner. Sterling made racist statements that later became public — and earned him a lifetime ban from the NBA and a $2.5-million fine. Paul pushed the conversation that led to Sterling’s ultimate selling of the Clippers.
And in 2020, he helped navigate a hiatus in the bubble after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in a first-round playoff game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The league resumed two days later while also unveiling multiple social justice initiatives to help the communities around NBA teams and their home cities.
3. Outdueling UNC’s Raymond Felton in 2005
Chris Paul’s showdown with fellow point guard Raymond Felton allowed the Wake Forest star to show that he was the best in the ACC.
In the first top-five matchup between the two programs, Paul’s 26 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals sent the Deacons to a 95-82 victory.
"I've said before and I'll say it again, he's one of the most selfless players I've ever coached," Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser said after the game. "And for that, he's also one of the most popular among his teammates."
2. Winning NBA Rookie of the Year in 2006, all-star arrival the next season
Paul went from 2005 lottery draft pick to 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year, then arrived as a bonafide superstar two seasons later.
That year, he averaged 21.1 points and led the league in assists (11.6) and steals (2.7) to earn his first All-Star nod, leading the Hornets to a franchise record 56 wins that still stands today.
1. The 61-point game in high school
Perhaps the most enduring memory of Paul for local fans, he scored 61 points for West Forsyth in their 2002 season opener.
The game came just after the murder of his grandfather, Nathaniel Jones. Paul scored a point for every year his grandfather lived, missing a free throw intentionally and subbing out of the fourth quarter early to turn his stat line into a memorial.
