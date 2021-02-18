Fourth-ranked N.C. State women ends Wake Forest's three-game win streak; Deacs hoping to get into NCAA Tournament

“If they win two of their next three games I say they are in,” Antonelli said before Thursday’s game. “And it will be one of the best stories in college basketball on the women's side.”

Conti and fellow senior Ivana Raca (16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds a game) are two of the best players in school history and they’ve grown up over their four seasons in Winston-Salem. While they are the two obvious leaders, the Deacons have shown good balance from Christina Morra, Jewel Spear and Alexandria Scruggs. Morra and Spear both average in double figures in points.

“I think that’s been key,” Hoover said of having more scorers this season.

The Deacons went to the WNIT in 2016 and ’17 under Hoover and were likely headed to that postseason tournament again last season when COVID-19 got in the way. While getting to the postseason is nice, the NCAA Tournament is where the Deacons want to be on a consistent basis.

“There’s nothing like playing in that tournament and these kids want to start a string of how many years we can consecutive years we can play in it,” Hoover said.