Fourth-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team battles to 0-0 tie with N.C. State at Spry Stadium

Fourth-ranked Wake Forest, missing more of its roster because of injuries, survived its game with N.C. State on Saturday night by battling to a 0-0 tie at Spry Stadium.

Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons started six freshmen and — for the first 35 to 40 minutes — their offense generated a few good chances. The Wolfpack found its footing late in the half, and in the second half clamped down even more, with the Deacons not getting a shot off in the second half.

In the two overtime periods, the Deacons had a couple of good chances but ended up settling for the tie.

“It’s not like we sat back, because I think N.C. State thought we are dangerous team. But that’s a veteran team they have, and we have a brand-new team when you consider what we lost from the fall,” Muuss said. “And we had a few injuries going into this match, and had a few more tonight. But I’m proud of the way they fought. They did that last week against Boston College, so we just have to continue to try and get better.”

The Deacons (9-2-1, 1-0-1 ACC) were missing midfielder Takuma Suzuki, forward David Wrona and defender Garrison Tubbs. Midfielder Jake Swallen got banged up late in the first half but came back into the game in the second half. He tried to build an offensive attack, but it never got on track.