Fourth-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team battles top-ranked Clemson to 0-0 tie

Nothing was decided between the fourth-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team and top-ranked Clemson at Riggs Field as the two teams battled to a 0-0 tie on Friday night.

The Demon Deacons (11-2-2, 3-0-2 ACC) and the Tigers (12-2-2, 4-0-1) were playing for the third time over the fall and spring combined season. The teams split when they played twice in the fall.

The Tigers control the Atlantic Division and can clinch it with a win over Louisville next week.

The Deacons will close out their regular-season at Syracuse next Friday.

The Deacons and the Tigers lost a combined nine players to the MLS after the fall season, but will be contenders for the NCAA championship when it starts later this month.

The Deacons came off an impressive March and were 4-0-1.

Goalie Cole McNally of the Deacons faced 19 shots on Friday night but only had to make three saves. Several shots from the Tigers were way off the mark, as the defense of the Deacons held up.

The Deacons had nine shots, with Tigers goalie George Marks making four saves.