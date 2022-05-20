Fourth-ranked Wake Forest women tied for 12th after one round of the NCAA Championships

Fourth-ranked Wake Forest’s women got off to a slow start in the first round of the NCAA Championships being played in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club.

On Friday the Demon Deacons shot a 13 over par and are tied for 12th after one round. The top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round advance to Monday’s final round of stroke player where only the top eight teams get into the match-play portion of the championships.

Nobody struggled more for the Demon Deacons than No. 1 player Rachel Kuehn who shot a 77 and her score did not count for the team total.

Freshman Carolina Chacarra had the best score for the Demon Deacons with a 74 and Virunpat Olankitkunchai was next with a 75. Lauren Walsh and Mimi Rhodes rounded out the team scores with each shooting 76.

The Demon Deacons weren’t alone in struggling as none of the 23 teams broke par.

Top-ranked Stanford leads after the first round at 1 over par, three shots better than Texas A&M.

From the ACC Florida State is tied for third and Virginia is tied for 16th.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.