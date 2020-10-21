Fresh off its first ACC win, Wake Forest turns its attention to a run-happy Virginia Tech team

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who has taken back the starting job, gives the Hokies a two-way threat with his arm and his running ability. Hooker, a Greensboro native and former Dudley High School star, has the attention of the Deacons’ defense.

“They’ve run the ball pretty well and are gaining so many yards a game,” Deacons linebacker Traveon Redd said. “We just have to minimize that as much as we can and we know they are a heavy run team, especially with their quarterback and it causes some issues. There are some coverage issues with him being so agile.”

Clawson added: “Hooker is just playing incredible over the last six quarters. He’s done a nice job on their power-read scheme, and it’s not like he’s just a runner. He throws the ball efficiently as well.”

The Hokies are averaging 42 points per game, but the Deacons scored 40 or more points in a 45-42 loss to N.C. State on Sept. 19 and in the 40-23 victory over Virginia on Saturday.

Saturday’s game is shaping up to be another shootout, something that’s been common this fall around the country.

Clawson was asked whether the 49 points the Deacons (1-2 ACC, 2-2 overall) have averaged in their last three games will be enough to beat Virginia Tech.