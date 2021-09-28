From most challenging to most winnable, ranking the remaining games for the undefeated Wake Forest football team

Thought: The Tigers are falling apart right now with injuries on the defense, including lineman Bryan Bresee being lost for the season at State and linebacker James Skalski also injured Saturday, and to leading rusher Will Shipley. The Tigers, now with questions about D.J. Uiagalelei's leadership at quarterback and the offense last in the ACC at 295.5 yards per game, are failing to match their standard of contending for the College Football Playoff, which they've made for six seasons in a row. But the Deacons haven’t beaten Clemson since 2008, and they haven’t won at Clemson since 1998.