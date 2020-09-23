Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears legend and friend of Wake Forest's Brian Piccolo, dies at 77

Gale Sayers, an NFL legend who endeared himself to Wake Forest fans and those all over for his friendship with Brian Piccolo, has died at 77.
A statement from Pro Football Hall of Fame President and chief executive officer David Baker:
“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers. He was the very essence of a team player – quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.
"The 'Kansas Comet' burst onto the scene in the National Football League and captured the attention of all of America. Despite playing only 68 NFL games because of an injury-shortened career, Gale was a clear-cut — and first-ballot — Hall of Famer for his accomplishments on the field and for the man of character he was in life.
"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest.”
Sayers played seven seasons, rushing for 4,956 yards earning All-NFL five times and berths in the Pro Bowl four times. Sayers suffered a knee injury during the 1968 season, and injuries to both knees prompted him to retire just before the 1972 season.
Piccolo, whose relationship with Sayers and fight against cancer would be captured in the 1971 film "Brian's Song," earned ACC player of the year at Wake Forest in 1964 and finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting, actually ahead of Sayers, but was not selected in the NFL or AFL drafts. Piccolo signed a free agent contract with the Bears, and the two became not only close friends but the NFL's first interracial roommates in 1967, when racial protests were taking place across the country.
Sayers, helped during his injury rehabilitation by Piccolo, led the NFL in rushing in 1969 with 1,032 yards and eight touchdowns on 236 carries. But Piccolo developed embryonal cell carcinoma, and Sayers told his Bears teammates about Piccolo's condition before a game late that season.
Sayers was presented the George S. Halas Award as the NFL's most courageous player during a ceremony in New York in May 1970. But Sayers famously turned the spotlight that night onto his friend.
"You flatter me by giving me this award," Sayers said. "But I tell you here and now that I accept it for Brian Piccolo. Brian Piccolo is the man of courage who should receive the award. It is mine tonight. It is Brian Piccolo's tomorrow.
"I love Brian Piccolo, and I'd like all of you to love him. When you hit your knees to pray tonight, please ask God to love him, too.
"He has the mental attitude that makes me proud to have a friend who spells out the word 'courage' 24 hours a day every day of his life."
Piccolo died at age 26 on June 16, 1970.
Piccolo was part of the first class of Wake Forest University Sports Hall of Fame members, inducted posthumously on Oct. 17, 1970. The ACC has presented the Brian Piccolo Award annually since 1970 to the league's most courageous football player.
Relatives of Sayers had said he was diagnosed with dementia, the Associated Press reported. In March 2017, his wife, Ardythe, said she partly blamed his football career.
Sayers was a blur to NFL defenses, ghosting would-be tacklers or zooming by them like few running backs or kick returners before or since. Yet it was his rock-steady friendship with Brian Piccolo, depicted in the film “Brian’s Song,” that marked him as more than a sports star.
He became a stockbroker, sports administrator, businessman and philanthropist for several inner-city Chicago youth initiatives after his pro football career was cut short by serious injuries to both knees.
