Georgia Tech holds off Wake Forest, 45-40, faces Notre Dame

GREENSBORO — Digna Strautmane blocked her fourth shot of the game on a 3-point attempt from the corner with 15 seconds left to help preserve No. 25 Georgia Tech’s 45-40 win over Wake Forest on Thursday to advance to the ACC quarterfinals, where the Yellow Jackets will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame on Friday night.

Jewel Spear finished with 11 points to lead Wake Forest (15-16, 4-14), the lone scorer to reach double digits.

Eylia Love led Georgia Tech (21-9, 11-7) with 16 points. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stautmane added eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Georgia Tech lost two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Lorela Cubaj in the first quarter after she took a hard fall and suffered a lacerated chin.

Neither team shot well and no player reached double-figure scoring in two quarters. Georgia Tech led 16-6 after one quarter, but was up 20-13 at intermission.