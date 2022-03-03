 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia Tech holds off Wake Forest, 45-40, faces Notre Dame
GREENSBORO — Digna Strautmane blocked her fourth shot of the game on a 3-point attempt from the corner with 15 seconds left to help preserve No. 25 Georgia Tech’s 45-40 win over Wake Forest on Thursday to advance to the ACC quarterfinals, where the Yellow Jackets will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame on Friday night.

Jewel Spear finished with 11 points to lead Wake Forest (15-16, 4-14), the lone scorer to reach double digits.

Eylia Love led Georgia Tech (21-9, 11-7) with 16 points. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stautmane added eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Georgia Tech lost two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Lorela Cubaj in the first quarter after she took a hard fall and suffered a lacerated chin.

Neither team shot well and no player reached double-figure scoring in two quarters. Georgia Tech led 16-6 after one quarter, but was up 20-13 at intermission.

Wake Forest hit just 14 of 64 from the field (21.9%), yet the Demon Deacons trailed by just three with 37 seconds to go after Elise Williams hit a free throw to make it 43-40. Georgia Tech shot 17 of 46 from the field (37%), including 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and was just 7 of 18 from the free-throw line, which allowed Wake Forest to hang on late.

Spear hit two free throws with 1:28 left to pull the Deacons within a point, 40-39, but Lahtinen stepped up and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead back to four points, and Stautmane added a free throw to make it a two-possession game. In all, Georgia Tech missed 6 of 7 free-throw attempts in the final 90 seconds before Lahtinen hit the second of two with four seconds left to set the final score.

Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest forward Malaya Cowles (5) moves around the defense of Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj (13) and Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest guard Kaia Harrison (2) defends Georgia Tech guard Eylia Love (24) in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest head coach Jenn Hoover directs her team in the first half of a second round game against Georgia Tech during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest forward Niyah Becker (14) moves around the defense of Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech center Nerea Hermosa (20), Wake Forest forward Malaya Cowles (5) and Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) reach for a rebound in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) and Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) vie for the ball in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest guard Alexandria Scruggs (32) looks for a pass in the first half of a second round game against Georgia Tech during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest guard Elise Williams (21) moves around the defense of Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest forward Niyah Becker (14) shoots over Georgia Tech guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (31) in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest forward Malaya Cowles (5) and Georgia Tech guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (31) vie for the ball in the first half of a second round game during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley, Journal)
Wake Forest Georgia Tech Womens ACC Tournament

Wake Forest forward Demeara Hinds (left) guards Georgia Tech guard Eylia Love during the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. Love paced Georgia Tech with 16 points.
