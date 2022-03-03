Georgia Tech holds off Wake Forest, 45-40, faces Notre Dame

GREENSBORO — Digna Strautmane blocked her fourth shot of the game on a 3-point attempt from the corner with 15 seconds left to help preserve No. 25 Georgia Tech’s 45-40 win over Wake Forest on Thursday to advance to the ACC quarterfinals, where the Yellow Jackets will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame on Friday night.
Jewel Spear finished with 11 points to lead Wake Forest (15-16, 4-14), the lone scorer to reach double digits.
Eylia Love led Georgia Tech (21-9, 11-7) with 16 points. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Stautmane added eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Georgia Tech lost two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Lorela Cubaj in the first quarter after she took a hard fall and suffered a lacerated chin.
Neither team shot well and no player reached double-figure scoring in two quarters. Georgia Tech led 16-6 after one quarter, but was up 20-13 at intermission.
Wake Forest hit just 14 of 64 from the field (21.9%), yet the Demon Deacons trailed by just three with 37 seconds to go after Elise Williams hit a free throw to make it 43-40. Georgia Tech shot 17 of 46 from the field (37%), including 4 of 17 from beyond the arc and was just 7 of 18 from the free-throw line, which allowed Wake Forest to hang on late.
Spear hit two free throws with 1:28 left to pull the Deacons within a point, 40-39, but Lahtinen stepped up and knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to push the lead back to four points, and Stautmane added a free throw to make it a two-possession game. In all, Georgia Tech missed 6 of 7 free-throw attempts in the final 90 seconds before Lahtinen hit the second of two with four seconds left to set the final score.