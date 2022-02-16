Getting defensive again should help Wake Forest as it heads down the stretch of the regular season

DURHAM – Engaged and determined Wake Forest didn't back down in a five-minute span at the end of a tough 76-74 men's basketball loss to ninth-ranked Duke on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
And it was all about defense, something with which the Demon Deacons have struggled at key times of late.
The resurgence that saw the Demon Deacons battle back from a nine-point deficit in those final five minutes to tie the score was what Coach Steve Forbes called his big lineup of Jake LaRavia, Alondes Williams, Dallas Walton, Khadim Sy and Damari Monsanto.
Re: Duke’s W last night on Mark Williams’ put-back … is this not basket interference? I’m not 100% on the rule interpretation here. The first tap is clean and legal. The second one, it appears there’s a quick touch as the ball is back over the cylinder. Refs counted the bucket. pic.twitter.com/rryYLSfixy— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 16, 2022
Ultimately, a follow dunk by Mark Williams after a Paolo Banchero missed shot with less than a second left gave the Blue Devils the win, but it was the comeback that was encouraging. That sense of urgency will be needed over the Deacons’ final four games if they want to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
“We changed the game when we put our big lineup on the floor to defend and rebound,” Forbes said. “We've got Alondes Williams, Jake LaRavia, Khadim Sy and Dallas Walton. They’re a big team that caused them some problems, and we finally got some stops, and we were pretty good in transition.”
With Daivien Williamson on the bench, Forbes went with the bigger lineup to counter Duke's length with the 7-foot Williams, 6-10 Banchero and 6-9 Theo John to go along with point guard Wendell Moore Jr., who is 6-5.
“It was just our size, and we kept them body-on-body,” Forbes said. “We made it harder for them to score over that lineup that we had. Defensively, we had a 6-5 point guard and a 6-6 (No. 2) guard then 7 feet and 6-10 guys and they can all move their feet.”
The Deacons trailed by 19 early in the second half, even without Coach Mike Krzyzewski, who left the game ill after halftime. Krzyzewski, 75, who is retiring after this season, stayed in the locker room for the second half and addressed his team afterward.
With his seat on the bench empty and coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer directing the team, the Blue Devils appeared set to blow out the Deacons for the second time this season. Krzyzewski won his 1,119th game at Duke and No. 1,192 overall, but Scheyer – and Mark Williams – earned the save.
With Alondes Williams battling foul trouble, LaRavia (19 points, 10 rebounds) put the Deacons on his back as they clawed back into it.
“We’ve been a tough team all year long,” Forbes said. “We are a team that perseveres and finds a way to win. We’ve had some great wins in the last couple, three or four minutes in the game and we showed it again tonight.”
On Duke's final nine possessions, Wake Forest forced five missed shots and four turnovers with the Deacons harassing the Blue Devils at every turn. The only basket was Williams' winning dunk, reviewed by game officials for possible goaltending.
The 11 turnovers against one of the ACC's most active defensive teams also is encouraging for Wake Forest.
The schedule favors the Deacons (10-6 ACC, 20-7 overall) with three home games left and one at Clemson. The Deacons can still edge their way into the top four in the ACC and gain a double bye in the ACC Tournament next month in Brooklyn.
This is Forbes’ second season in Winston-Salem, but it’s the first full and mostly normal season of ACC play.
“The great thing sitting here today on Feb. 15 is we are still playing meaningful games,” Forbes said. “We haven’t done that in a long time, so playing meaningful games in February and March is important. We have a lot left on the table. ... It’s a tough loss and it should hurt, but we’ll learn from it and move on.”
It would appear they have recovered from their defensive letdown at Joel Coliseum last Saturday in a loss to Miami, but now they have a two-game losing streak for the first time this season.
“I’m not satisfied with coming in here with a loss,” Forbes said. “I thought our kids competed and they battled, and they played really hard.”
