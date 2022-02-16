Getting defensive again should help Wake Forest as it heads down the stretch of the regular season

With Alondes Williams battling foul trouble, LaRavia (19 points, 10 rebounds) put the Deacons on his back as they clawed back into it.

“We’ve been a tough team all year long,” Forbes said. “We are a team that perseveres and finds a way to win. We’ve had some great wins in the last couple, three or four minutes in the game and we showed it again tonight.”

On Duke's final nine possessions, Wake Forest forced five missed shots and four turnovers with the Deacons harassing the Blue Devils at every turn. The only basket was Williams' winning dunk, reviewed by game officials for possible goaltending.

The 11 turnovers against one of the ACC's most active defensive teams also is encouraging for Wake Forest.

The schedule favors the Deacons (10-6 ACC, 20-7 overall) with three home games left and one at Clemson. The Deacons can still edge their way into the top four in the ACC and gain a double bye in the ACC Tournament next month in Brooklyn.

This is Forbes’ second season in Winston-Salem, but it’s the first full and mostly normal season of ACC play.