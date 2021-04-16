Gina Kim of Duke wins title at ACC Women's Golf Championships; Duke, Wake Forest advance to semifinals

Gina Kim of second-ranked Duke fired a final round 69 to win the 32nd ACC Women’s Golf Championship, and Duke will begin the match play portion of the tournament as the top seed on Saturday at Sedgefield Country Club.

The Blue Devils rallied to beat third-ranked Wake Forest by three shots to gain the top seed. The Deacons will be the second seed as they try to repeat as conference champions. The Deacons won the title in 2019 but because of COVID-19 the championships in golf in 2020 was cancelled last spring.

The Deacons will take on third-seeded Florida State, which also advanced. Duke will take on Virginia in the other semifinal on Saturday.

The two winners will play for the ACC championship on Sunday.

Finishing three shots behind Kim was Beatrice Wallin, who was 7 under for the tourna-ment and Rachel Kuehn was third at 5 under. Kim shot rounds of 68-69-69 to win the title at 10 under.

Kuehn fired rounds of 70-71-70 while teammate Siyun Liu was fifth after shooting 73-67-74.

Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest, the defending champion, shot 75-69-73 to tie for 11th.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.