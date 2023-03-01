GREENSBORO — It’s going to be a busy month for the Greensboro Coliseum, the ACC and especially Commissioner Jim Phillips.

The ACC Women’s Tournament begins on Wednesday and will run until Sunday. The ACC Men’s Tournament will be next week and following that will be the men’s NCAA Tournament regional.

Phillips answered a few questions via e-mail about what’s ahead for the Triad and what these next three weeks might look like.

Q: What has you excited the most about these next three weeks?

A: “There is nothing better than watching our amazing student-athletes compete for championships. We are here to serve our student-athletes, programs and fans, and have worked closely with the City of Greensboro and the NCAA to provide a first-class experience these next three weeks. Greensboro’s reputation as tournament town is well-deserved. The city is going to be electric over the next three weeks as we crown two ACC Champions and host eight teams during the first two rounds of March Madness.”

Q: How have preparations gone within the ACC for these next three weeks?

A: “Our staff has worked tirelessly in preparation to conduct three first-class events for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, sponsors, partners and fans. Managing events of this size takes a collection of people that are committed to our mission and will do anything to shine a positive light on the ACC. That’s the type of staff we have at the ACC, and we’re looking forward to the next three weeks.”

Q: What do you expect ticket sales to be like for the three tournaments?

A: “The excitement and anticipation for the upcoming three weeks has been clear, and college basketball fans continue to show their interest in all three events. The ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments have long been the premier postseason conference basketball tournaments, and this year is shaping up to be no different.”

Q: With so much going on off the court as well as on the court these next three weeks, how much live basketball will you actually get to watch?

A: “My plan is to be in person watching every game during this year’s ACC women’s and men’s basketball tournaments. Supporting our incredible student-athletes will always be a top priority. A full schedule of meetings and calls will take place pregame, halftime or between games. This winter has already been a terrific one, and it’s been a privilege to have awarded six ACC Championship trophies — swimming and diving in Greensboro, indoor track and field in Louisville and fencing in Boston — to date.”

Q: In terms of men’s basketball, do you think the national perception that the league is down is fair?

A: “There are certainly many opinions this time of year, and our teams and league will undoubtedly continue to be discussed as postseason tournament play begins. We continue to have one of the most competitive basketball leagues in the country with outstanding student-athletes and coaches who have proven they can compete and win at the highest level. This was similar to what we experienced last year, and it was terrific to watch our programs combine for one of best NCAA tournaments of any conference with three teams in the Elite Eight, two teams in the Final Four and one playing on Monday night for the national title.”