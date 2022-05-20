Guard Daivien Williamson, a Winston-Salem native, returning for final season of basketball at Wake Forest

The text message from Daivien Williamson was quick and to the point. “Yes sir, excited to be back.”

Williamson, a point guard for Wake Forest, said on Thursday night he will return for his final season of eligibility and give Coach Steve Forbes another weapon. He brings experience and a keen knowledge of what Forbes expects.

Williamson, a Winston-Salem native and former Winston-Salem Prep star, made his announcement public on Twitter that he was coming back after testing the pro basketball waters.

D Will is back🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/eZv4Wk4eKj — Daivien Williamson (@Daivienwill22) May 19, 2022

When Williamson transferred from East Tennessee State with Forbes it’s proven to be beneficial for both parties. It was a struggle the first season playing in a COVID-19 season when the Demon Deacons won just six games.

Last season, however, they turned the corner and went 25-10 and finished fifth in the ACC and made it to the postseason winning two games in the NIT.

Williamson averaged 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also shot a 45% from the field and was a steadying force on a team that had three new starters. This season Williamson could be the lone starter back.

On Monday Williamson and his family celebrated his graduation at Wake Forest. He’ll take graduate classes for his final season which he has because the season of COVID-19 doesn’t count as a season of spent eligibility.

In his video message to Wake Forest fans on Twitter, Williamson said: “For the past two years here I’ve had a wonderful experience playing in my home town and you guys have shown me nothing but love….I’m not ready for it to be over with so let’s run it back baby.”

Forbes roster is just about set but Jake LaRavia, who is doing well at the NBA Combine in Chicago, has still not made his decision. He has until June 1 to decide if he will return to Wake Forest.

