Here are three thoughts heading into Wake Forest's upcoming home game against Duke

There’s proof to that notion too. According to KenPom.com, the Deacons are giving up an offensive rebound 25.2% of the time in ACC play, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. The teams above them? Virginia (21%), Virginia Tech (22.8%), UNC (23.2%) and Louisville (23.6%). Three out of four of those (Tar Heels very much TBD) are tournament teams, and all are blessed with more size than Wake Forest.

But again, hustle over height.

Growth of the young center

When asked about Duke’s Mark Williams, Forbes eventually pivoted to talking about his own in Emmanuel Okpomo.

Neither player had much significance in the first matchup — Williams played all of four minutes and Okpomo didn’t appear — but Forbes mentioned that transition

“Bigs take time,” Forbes said. “You never know when they’re going to blossom and that’s why you’ve got to continue to work for them.”

Okpomo got his first career start against Boston College as a way to help normal starter Ody Oguama avoid early foul trouble. Okpomo went from project heading into the season to someone who needed to provide minutes once Tariq Ingraham was ruled out for the year to recover from COVID-19.