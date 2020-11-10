Here is the Wake Forest men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season

Two of Wake Forest’s six repeat opponents are expected to be two of the best in the league: Virginia and Duke. The Cavaliers and Blue Devils were ranked fourth and ninth, respectively, in the preseason AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.

Wake Forest opens its ACC slate with Virginia at home on Dec. 16, then travels to Charlottesville on Jan. 5 or 6. The team will travel to Duke on Jan. 9 and play host to the Blue Devils on Feb. 16 or 17.

The Deacons will also play N.C. State, Pitt, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech twice this season. The Hokies are led by second-year coach Mike Young, a former Southern Conference foe of Forbes when the former coached at Wofford and the latter was at East Tennessee State.

A tough first half

Wake Forest will face its longest road stretch and four matchups against Top 25 teams in its first 10 games.

That starts off with two matchups against Virginia in the Deacons’ first four. The Cavaliers return three who finished last season as starters -- guards Kihei Clark, Tomas Woldetensae and Casey Morsell -- while returning most of their bench. Furthermore, they'll get a boost from Marquette transfer Sam Hauser. The 6-foot-8 forward sat out last season but averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34 starts.