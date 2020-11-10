Here is the Wake Forest men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season

The ACC has announced its men's basketball schedules for league games, continuing to fill out Wake Forest's slate for the 2020-21 season.
The Deacons, now under first-year head coach Steve Forbes, finished with a 13-18 overall record and went 6-14 in the ACC last season.
The addition of the 20 conference games give Wake Forest 23 known opponents, including the three non-conference games the Deacons will play in the Wake Forest Classic Nov. 25-27 against Longwood, Alabama State and Delaware State.
NCAA rules this season permits teams to schedule 24 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games; 25 regular-season games and participate in one event that includes up to two games; or 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multi-team event.
TV networks and tipoff times have not been announced for league games, and some dates are still to be determined. The ACC Tournament will be played March 9-13 at Capital One Arena in Washington.
Here's an analysis of the Deacons' conference schedule:
Who Wake Forest plays twice
For the second-straight year, the league has 20 conference games.
Each team will play home-and-away series against six schools (two of those being the ACC’s designated rivalry teams), then play against the remaining eight only once (four home and four away).
Two of Wake Forest’s six repeat opponents are expected to be two of the best in the league: Virginia and Duke. The Cavaliers and Blue Devils were ranked fourth and ninth, respectively, in the preseason AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday.
Wake Forest opens its ACC slate with Virginia at home on Dec. 16, then travels to Charlottesville on Jan. 5 or 6. The team will travel to Duke on Jan. 9 and play host to the Blue Devils on Feb. 16 or 17.
The Deacons will also play N.C. State, Pitt, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech twice this season. The Hokies are led by second-year coach Mike Young, a former Southern Conference foe of Forbes when the former coached at Wofford and the latter was at East Tennessee State.
A tough first half
Wake Forest will face its longest road stretch and four matchups against Top 25 teams in its first 10 games.
That starts off with two matchups against Virginia in the Deacons’ first four. The Cavaliers return three who finished last season as starters -- guards Kihei Clark, Tomas Woldetensae and Casey Morsell -- while returning most of their bench. Furthermore, they'll get a boost from Marquette transfer Sam Hauser. The 6-foot-8 forward sat out last season but averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34 starts.
The Deacons will play at Georgia Tech on Jan. 3, followed by games at Virginia and Duke (Jan. 9) for their only three-game conference road trip of the season. They have three instances of back-to-back road games this season.
Wake Forest plays North Carolina once, in Chapel Hill on either Jan. 19 or 20. The Tar Heels are ranked No. 16 nationally. Wake Forest split the matchups with UNC last season, winning at home, 74-57, and losing away, 93-83.
Other matchups of interest
- Wake Forest travels to N.C. State on Jan. 26 or 27, then hosts the Wolfpack on Feb. 20.
- The Deacons travel to play Florida State on Feb. 13. The Seminoles took the regular season title with a 16-4 record and awarded the ACC championship once the conference tournament in Greensboro was called off due to COVID-19.
- Wake Forest will play four teams that finished near the bottom of last year’s standings in roughly the final month of play. The Deacons play Pitt twice (at home on Feb. 7 and away on March 2 or 3) Boston College (away on Feb. 9 or 10) and Virginia Tech (away on Feb. 27).
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!