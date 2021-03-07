Hosei Kijima's two late goals gives Wake Forest men's soccer team improbable win over Boston College

In his six seasons Coach Bobby Muuss of Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team has had a lot of big wins. Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over Boston College at Spry Stadium might be his most improbable.
The sixth-ranked Demon Deacons (9-2, 1-0 ACC) trailed 2-1 late in the game when Hosei Kijima scored two goals in a span of five minutes to stun the Eagles.
“I just told them that that was probably one of my best victories since I've been at Wake Forest, (and) maybe as a head coach,” Muuss said about winning his 98th game at Wake Forest. “And the reason being is that we're up against it a little bit right now from a personnel perspective. I told them, not personnel in terms of talent, personnel perspective in terms of just numbers. ...And what's consistent here maybe wasn't the performance, but the result.”
The Deacons were down three key players in defender Garrison Tubbs (ankle), Colin Thomas and forward Justin McMaster, and Muuss used just four players off his bench. Five players played the entire 90 minutes.
In their 1-0 win over Davidson on March 1 Muuss used 18 players in the game. The Deacons lost 10 players from the fall portion of their season with eight of them graduating.
We are not worthy, Hosei!𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀. 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙍. 𝘿𝙀𝘼𝘾𝙎 𝙒𝙄𝙏𝙃 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝘿𝙐𝘽! #GoDeacs 🎩 pic.twitter.com/ptVsNl8nRe— Wake Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) March 7, 2021
Kijima, a freshman from Japan, came off the bench to play 56 minutes and they were valuable minutes.
The Eagles controlled play for most of the second half with the 2-1 lead but Kijima blasted a loose ball off a failed clear after a corner kick from about 22 yards out to tie the game in the 85th minute.
Building off that momentum Kijima struck again in the 89th minute when David Wrona set him up and Kijima slide the short shot past goalie Christian Garner, who was out of position.
The Eagles (0-1, 0-1) elected not to play in the fall, but looked very good in taking the lead in the first five minutes of the second half. They were playing in their first game in 468 days.
The Deacons led 1-0 early when Jake Swallen scored of a pass from Holland Rula and fired the shot just outside the penalty box from the left.
The Deacons will be back at Spry Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. against N.C. State.
336-727-4081