Hosei Kijima's two late goals gives Wake Forest men's soccer team improbable win over Boston College

In his six seasons Coach Bobby Muuss of Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team has had a lot of big wins. Saturday night’s 3-2 victory over Boston College at Spry Stadium might be his most improbable.

The sixth-ranked Demon Deacons (9-2, 1-0 ACC) trailed 2-1 late in the game when Hosei Kijima scored two goals in a span of five minutes to stun the Eagles.

“I just told them that that was probably one of my best victories since I've been at Wake Forest, (and) maybe as a head coach,” Muuss said about winning his 98th game at Wake Forest. “And the reason being is that we're up against it a little bit right now from a personnel perspective. I told them, not personnel in terms of talent, personnel perspective in terms of just numbers. ...And what's consistent here maybe wasn't the performance, but the result.”

The Deacons were down three key players in defender Garrison Tubbs (ankle), Colin Thomas and forward Justin McMaster, and Muuss used just four players off his bench. Five players played the entire 90 minutes.

In their 1-0 win over Davidson on March 1 Muuss used 18 players in the game. The Deacons lost 10 players from the fall portion of their season with eight of them graduating.