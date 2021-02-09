How ACC basketball coaches try to critique and push players while keeping spirits up in a tough season

Steve Forbes tries to be as positive as possible when it comes to his players.
But the Wake Forest men’s basketball coach didn’t have much room for that, with the Deacons fresh off a 21-point loss to Notre Dame on Feb. 2. The moment had arrived to make a needed point — that too many individuals focus on scoring and not enough on standing out in other aspects of the game — and he said so both in the locker room and his postgame news conference.
With eight days between that game and the team’s next, Forbes said, the Deacons used the time to get some substantial practice work after playing 10 games in just under a month.
“I think the questions have been answered,” Forbes said this week. “You send a message and move on. You don’t live in the past. The players totally understood what I was talking about. We move on and we try not to do it again.”
Forbes saw that opportunity to provide critical feedback in the hopes of spurring improvement ahead of Wake Forest’s next game on Wednesday night at Boston College. But picking those moments have become much more difficult in a season where disappointment can come from much more than just on-court performance for their players.
More than a few ACC coaches stressed the importance of maintaining the mental health of their athletes as much as they can. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski mentioned how different those situations can be throughout the league, with teams featuring different personnel types and roster constructions. But the mental factor alone has made him think more about the way he coaches and interacts with his young Blue Devils with a record around .500.
“Every team has setbacks. This year the setbacks, they’re a lot off the court also,” Krzyzewski said. “But if you’ve been able to go through setbacks with a veteran team, that helps you this year. And it also helps the young guys on a team like that.
“For us, we don’t have many of those guys that were the key guys, so we have to be careful just how we handle everything. They’re very much developing in every area, and you don’t want to really put them in a hole, you know what I mean? ... These kids have been in a much, much strange environment. And you’ve got to be careful. At least I feel you do.”
Kevin Keatts, N.C. State’s head coach, said he developed a different understanding for what players deal with when he tore his patella tendon a couple of years ago. He said it made him painfully aware that it’s never as simple as healthy or not healthy during recovery.
That feeling spilled into this season, as his program faced a December pause because of COVID-19. The Wolfpack was also hit with losing Devon Daniels for the rest of the season after he tore an ACL against the Deacons.
“We’ve been dealt an unfortunate hand, No. 1, just like everybody else with COVID,” Keatts said. “But when you lose a player at the stage that you do in Devon Daniels, and suddenly you have to be able to adjust, it’s not easy.
“So I’ve understood the struggles and the challenges that our guys come through … because it’s an unusual year no matter how everybody tries to act like it’s normal. It’s not.”
Clemson’s Brad Brownell pointed out that there’s not really an outlet for players to shake off frustration or disappointment. There’s no room for weekend hangouts with friends or family. It lets a stretch like the Tigers faced linger, a COVID pause flipping a hot start into losses in four out of five games once they returned.
“It’s on their minds more and there’s just no way to kind of deal with it,” Brownell said. “So I think that part has been challenging.”
Jeff Capel, Pitt’s head coach, mentioned that it’s been difficult to see struggle while still trying to play a game they love. And it’s even been a difficult assignment for him as a coach, trying to continue helping guys develop but finding the right moments to push. The reward of those moments aren’t put in the center of a cheering crowd, with programs playing games with little or no attendance. It’s made the fun in basketball harder to find.
“I'm grateful for the fact that these guys are able to play,” Capel said. “I’m grateful for that. I do see the struggles that they have at times, with play, with everything that’s going on.
“Maybe I’m sounding like a Debbie Downer, but there hasn’t been much joy to be honest with you, with the season.”
On Tuesday, Forbes laid out the balancing act for a coach to deal with outside distractions: Dealing with his players and navigating the influence of parents, former coaches and friends along with them. Then there’s academics, with all the assignments, homework and tests thrown in. Now add in the consequences of an ongoing pandemic, the constant COVID-19 testing and the fear that a game could be canceled in a second.
Forbes knows it’s his role to help navigate, to push and prod when necessary. And as a team that faced its own struggle with a month-plus shutdown, he’s had to focus just as much on keeping his players up when needed.
“That's why winning the games against Miami and Pittsburgh were so important," Forbes said of his Deacons (5-8). "So they could feel good about themselves.
“ … They want to do well, they really do. And yeah, I think they probably do get frustrated. That's why it's my job to coach him but also to encourage him the best I can.”
