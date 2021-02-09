How ACC basketball coaches try to critique and push players while keeping spirits up in a tough season

Steve Forbes tries to be as positive as possible when it comes to his players.

But the Wake Forest men’s basketball coach didn’t have much room for that, with the Deacons fresh off a 21-point loss to Notre Dame on Feb. 2. The moment had arrived to make a needed point — that too many individuals focus on scoring and not enough on standing out in other aspects of the game — and he said so both in the locker room and his postgame news conference.

With eight days between that game and the team’s next, Forbes said, the Deacons used the time to get some substantial practice work after playing 10 games in just under a month.

“I think the questions have been answered,” Forbes said this week. “You send a message and move on. You don’t live in the past. The players totally understood what I was talking about. We move on and we try not to do it again.”

Forbes saw that opportunity to provide critical feedback in the hopes of spurring improvement ahead of Wake Forest’s next game on Wednesday night at Boston College. But picking those moments have become much more difficult in a season where disappointment can come from much more than just on-court performance for their players.