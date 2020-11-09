How did the first (simulated) game day go for Wake Forest and Steve Forbes?

Steve Forbes got his first coaching experience in Joel Coliseum on Saturday.
The first-year men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest led the Deacons through their first simulated game day, featuring all the elements that come along with play — pregame practice, team meal and more.
“I thought it was a very productive day,” Forbes said. “We got a lot done, saw a lot of different things, got a lot of good stuff on tape.”
Here’s what Forbes thought went well, what still needs work, and the developments to watch before the season starts Nov. 25 with the first day of the Wake Forest Classic.
What went well
The teams played in four 10-minutes quarters of 5-on-5, then four two-minute quarters to work on special situations.
That first quarter featured a red team of freshmen center Emmanuel Okpomo and guard Quadry Adams and a combo of walk-ons Blake Buchanan, Anthony Mathis Jr., Grant van Beveren and Miles Lester, running plays the team will see in the ACC against the rest of the team.
“Those guys did an unbelievable job,” Forbes said. “And they did a great job just executing the stuff that we’ve put in. They’ve been unbelievable in practice, and they’re helping us a lot better. It’s important. I’m actually going to tell them that today.”
The other three quarters featured mixes of the roster.
Forbes said the team had 30 assists on 62 baskets. The team made 19 3-pointers overall.
Ismael Massoud had 30 points total, hitting six 3s. Ian DuBose and 28, and Winston-Salem native Daivien Williamson had 27. Jahcobi Neath had 12 assists to three turnovers.
What needs work
Forbes said rebounding still needs to improve – and soon. That’s only been exacerbated by the absence of Ody Oguama, who is out with mononucleosis. Forbes said he thought the team could get him back soon.
DuBose and Williamson led the team in rebounding, which Forbes said is good, but he wants to see others go after those chances.
“It’s got to be something that’s important to them and focus on,” Forbes said. “And it’s not just one or two people, we’ve got to team rebound. We’ve got to go get those 50-50 balls with two hands.”
And the coach would like to see fewer turnovers. Forbes said the team had a good day running at point but needed to improve elsewhere.
Forbes also continues to harp on defense, particularly guarding what Forbes calls “the two-by-two,” or guarding the ball and the big man in pick-and-roll situations.
“The physicality of our guards getting through the screen and our bigs being in the right position, it’s still something we’ve got to get better at,” Forbes said.
Other developments
• The absence of Oguama has led to an interesting on-court opportunity: Massoud playing at the center position.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore can cause problems out of that position with his shooting ability.
“His numbers have gone way up," Forbes said, "and he’s really become a lot more comfortable with the reads that he has to make and he’s doing a good job.”
• The thickest competition is at guard. Grad transfers Jalen Johnson, Jonah Antonio and DuBose are battling with Mount Tabor alumnus Isaiah Wilkins at the position.
• The team will simulate two more game days, on the next two Saturdays. Forbes also said that because of strict guidelines, the team has had to make do with refereeing. He specifically poked fun at director of player development Antanas Kavaliauskas and director of player relations Joe Hugley.
“They might be the two worst refs in the history of college basketball,” Forbes joked. “But due to COVID and protocol, we can’t have officials because of testing. So I’ll have to stick with those guys. Kind of like three blind mice out there.”
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!