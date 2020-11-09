How did the first (simulated) game day go for Wake Forest and Steve Forbes?

“The physicality of our guards getting through the screen and our bigs being in the right position, it’s still something we’ve got to get better at,” Forbes said.

Other developments

• The absence of Oguama has led to an interesting on-court opportunity: Massoud playing at the center position.

The 6-foot-8 sophomore can cause problems out of that position with his shooting ability.

“His numbers have gone way up," Forbes said, "and he’s really become a lot more comfortable with the reads that he has to make and he’s doing a good job.”

• The thickest competition is at guard. Grad transfers Jalen Johnson, Jonah Antonio and DuBose are battling with Mount Tabor alumnus Isaiah Wilkins at the position.

• The team will simulate two more game days, on the next two Saturdays. Forbes also said that because of strict guidelines, the team has had to make do with refereeing. He specifically poked fun at director of player development Antanas Kavaliauskas and director of player relations Joe Hugley.

“They might be the two worst refs in the history of college basketball,” Forbes joked. “But due to COVID and protocol, we can’t have officials because of testing. So I’ll have to stick with those guys. Kind of like three blind mice out there.”

