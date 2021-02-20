In a week's time, Wake Forest follows a high with two lows

But for the second straight game, the Deacons saw a team pull away in the first half. And Forbes circled back to issues he’s circled since he got with the team and started ironing out its identity.

His team struggles in transition defense, the coach said, it’s never handled the battles for 50-50 balls well. Forbes mentioned effort when talking about both. And that effort lacked in these last pair of games. Against Duke on Wednesday, an 84-60 loss, Forbes got ejected for double technical fouls and afterward, said his defense didn’t establish a presence. He mentioned the same on Saturday, and that was reflected by his players.

“A lot of the games that we played in, even if we had lost, you could see our effort was there,” Isaiah Mucius said. “We gave it our all and we fought and we made them earn that win. These last couple games defensively, we didn’t make them earn it.”

Compare the two games against State, for example. Wake Forest still had the same issues of possessing the ball — it was one of two games the Deacons’ set their season high of 20. But still, there was Wake Forest, tightening the game up in the end. It still turned into a loss, but the 72-67 result could be stomached.

The last two games, they haven’t been to Forbes.