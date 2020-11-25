In an overdue debut, Wake Forest's Tariq Ingraham shows out against Delaware State

Ingraham initially entered the game with about 13 minutes left in the first half, hitting a running post hook a minute later for the first points of his career. All of his rebounds came on the offensive side, resulting in three second-chance scores. He flashed his passing skills out of the post, most notably an assist that resulted in an Ian DuBose 3-pointer.

The Deacons made 14 3s, spreading the floor and giving Ingraham more space to work with inside. He scored his 19 points in 17 minutes of playing time.

Forbes wasn’t surprised by Ingraham’s performance. The offensive side has never been a concern regarding Ingraham’s game. The coach said Ingraham has looked toward defense as the immediate area to improve.

“I think for him, up to this point, it’s been a little bit about conditioning, and it’s been about confidence on defense,” Forbes said. “What I mean by that is him being verbal, making the right verbal calls when we’re on ball screen coverage.

“That’s important for his position, and I think those are things he’s been getting better and better at.”