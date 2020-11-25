In an overdue debut, Wake Forest's Tariq Ingraham shows out against Delaware State

Tariq Ingraham waited long enough for Wednesday.
The Wake Forest forward tore his left Achilles tendon last October, forcing him to miss the 2019-20 season entirely.
The time between now and then consisted of a return home in the spring while he still recovered, a lonely chunk of the summer as the only Deacon basketball player on campus and trimming down during some hard training in the fall this preseason.
It resulted in a strong performance for his college debut against Delaware State. The redshirt freshman had a team-high 19 points in Wake Forest’s 111-51 victory, grabbing five rebounds while going perfect from the floor (7 of 7) and the free-throw line (5 of 5).
“I’ve been like four months behind because of COVID," Ingraham said. “ ... I have been battling through a few practices. I missed a few practices because my Achilles got a little too sore, and I don't want to make it even worse.
“Just being able to get back on the floor is just great.”
Team health gave Ingraham a higher likelihood to see minutes against the Hornets, the opening opponent for first-year coach Steve Forbes. Forbes shared after the game that two Wake Forest players were out due to COVID-19 tracing protocols: Ody Oguama and JR Mathis. Oguama, a sophomore forward who started 24 games last season, also missed part of camp due to mononucleosis, returning to the team last week while working himself back in shape.
Ingraham initially entered the game with about 13 minutes left in the first half, hitting a running post hook a minute later for the first points of his career. All of his rebounds came on the offensive side, resulting in three second-chance scores. He flashed his passing skills out of the post, most notably an assist that resulted in an Ian DuBose 3-pointer.
The Deacons made 14 3s, spreading the floor and giving Ingraham more space to work with inside. He scored his 19 points in 17 minutes of playing time.
Forbes wasn’t surprised by Ingraham’s performance. The offensive side has never been a concern regarding Ingraham’s game. The coach said Ingraham has looked toward defense as the immediate area to improve.
“I think for him, up to this point, it’s been a little bit about conditioning, and it’s been about confidence on defense,” Forbes said. “What I mean by that is him being verbal, making the right verbal calls when we’re on ball screen coverage.
“That’s important for his position, and I think those are things he’s been getting better and better at.”
Ingraham said while he was at home earlier this spring, he worried that being away from the facilities would set him back. So when he was able to get back on campus, he bolted. Ingraham said he’s been on Wake Forest’s campus since June, meaning he was the only guy on the roster in Winston-Salem for a bit.
He got a sense of relief when his first teammate, Miles Lester, returned to the city. He wasn’t alone anymore, finally.
“I was just happy,” Ingraham said. “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m not the only one here. There’s somebody else here I can connect with.’”
He also thrived under new strength and conditioning coach Mike Starke. Near the end of October, Forbes mentioned that Ingraham lost 12 pounds up to that point.
After praising Ingraham’s performance on Wednesday, Forbes pointed to the glaring portion of his statline: the 6-foot-9 Ingraham didn’t have a single defensive rebound. Team rebounding has been an area of concern for Forbes since the team started practices. Playing smaller lineups, Forbes said he can’t afford guards leaking down the court early. Wake Forest led the rebounding margin, 49-26, against Delaware State.
“Everybody’s got to come down to rebound, you know?” Forbes said. “And I just think those are things that we’ve just got to continue to get better at. And those 50-50 balls. Those balls that are hard to get for both teams.
“We’ve got to come up with them. We don’t have guys that are going to go over the rim and get it. We can’t count on one person to get rebounds, we have to team rebound. I think it’s something we definitely have to get better at, and we will.”
That’s an equation that Ingraham can play into more going forward. And while likely 19 points won’t be the norm just yet as Oguama returns and the Deacons move into the stiffer competition of ACC play next month, it was a moment to show the talented that’s wait a year to be on display.
“I mean he had Shaq-like numbers today, right? Seven-for-seven, 5-for-5, got a big smile on his face over there,” Forbes said of an offscreen Ingraham. “Pretty sure his turkey’s going to taste a lot better than it would’ve been with those kind of numbers.”
336-727-7165
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!