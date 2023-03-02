With the seconds ticking off, Jewel Spear stood a few feet inside the timeline, holding the basketball and reveling in the moment. Soon, her four Wake Forest teammates on the floor joined her in a celebratory huddle. When the clock hit zero and the buzzer sounded, Spear tossed the ball into the air to mark the memorable and historic comeback that put the 12th-seeded Demon Deacons into the quarterfinals of the ACC women's basketball tournament.

After failing to hit a shot in the first two quarters, Spear led an offensive eruption, a 26-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters that lifted the Demon Deacons to a 65-54 victory over fifth-seeded Florida State on Thursday at the Greensboro Coliseum. It sets up a showdown with No. 4 seed Louisville at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Spear scored all 19 of her points in the last two quarters. Olivia Summiel contributed to the rally as well and finished with 13 points.

Several hundred school kids attending the game courtesy of the ACC got a lesson from Florida State on how to play defense. The Seminoles choked off the interior to the Demon Deacons and forced them to work through most of the 30-second shot clock to find a shot or to drive to the basket only to have the shot contested.

As the game progressed, those shots were harder to come by, and Wake Forest could find neither a clear path to the basket or a 3-point touch to counter the Florida State pressure. That defensive pressure was most apparent in the second quarter, when Wake Forest hit just one of its 12 shots, including 0-6 on 3s. The Deacs missed their first nine shots in the second quarter, and the Seminoles ran away.

Wake Forest, which surrendered seven points before scoring, was within 12-9 in the first quarter after a 7-0 run capped by a Demetra Hinds layup at 4:48. Florida State held the Demon Deacons at bay and claimed a 21-14 lead at the end of the period.

The last Wake Forest score of the first quarter was a Niyah Becker jumper with 1:17 left. Its next basket was from Alexandria Scruggs drive with 2:56 left before halftime. In that span, Wake Forest missed nine straight shots, and its go-to scorer, Spear, was 0-for.8.

A 3-pointer by Florida State's Sara Bejedi with 2:05 left set the halftime score at 34-16. And then, the Wake Forest fortunes did a complete 180.

Four straight free throws by Makayla Timpson gave Florida State a 42-27 lead with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Wake would score the next 18 points to end the quarter. Spear scored six of them, and when it was done, the Deacs had not only erased the deficit, but had taken a 45-42 lead, Suddenly, the Wake Forest defense was doing the dirty word, making the Seminoles work for every shot and making points in the paint hard to come by. And in the midst of the run, the school kids who might not have been overly interested, were being noisy for the Demon Deacons.

The team repaid them with a memorable performance and a chance to keep playing.

PHOTOS: Wake Forest comes from 18 down to beat Florida State by 11 in second round of ACC Women's Tournament