Wake Forest doesn’t have a single returning starter at a skill position in its offense from last season. Quarterback, running back, tight end and all three receiver positions will feature new starters.
Coach Dave Clawson pointed that out Wednesday in a virtual news conference, and then said it’s not going to douse his excitement level or expectations for the Deacons’ offense.
“I feel really good about our offensive skill. I think it’s a position of strength on our football team,” Clawson said. “Now, it’s inexperienced. But the talent is there.”
Sage Surratt’s decision to opt out of the season last week removed Wake Forest’s best playmaker from an offense that was already facing a significant overhaul.
The Deacons at least have the luxury of turning — or turning back to — a quarterback who has started 10 career games in Sam Hartman.
“He’s looked really good,” Clawson said of Hartman, “(he’s) a totally different player than two years ago in terms of his weight, his strength, his athleticism, his confidence, his command of the offense.
“I mean, he played really well last year when he played. The Florida State game, he didn’t necessarily play well that game but he was the winning quarterback. The Syracuse game when he went in there, I thought he played outstanding. And he practiced really well last year. So he looks like an ACC starting quarterback right now.”
Hartman takes the reins of an offensive system that, in the past three seasons, has produced the top three offensive seasons in school history for points and total yards. In the backfield with him, he’ll be flanked by running backs Christian Beal-Smith and Kenneth Walker III, both of whom excelled in spots last season.
There’s significantly less experience at the receiver positions, where Clawson is confident in the Deacons’ skill.
The most-logical pick to fill Surratt’s void — or at least, the biggest chunk in the shared responsibility of replacing an All-ACC wideout — is redshirt freshman Donavon Greene. The Mount Airy product played in the final four games last season and had an electric seven-catch, 172-yard performance at Syracuse, plus an acrobatic touchdown catch in the Pinstripe Bowl.
“Especially after the end of last year, he got to play a little bit and got some confidence,” Clawson said of the 6-2, 198-pound Greene. “He has certainly resumed his progression and looks really good.”
Moving down the proverbial depth chart, Clawson praised the strides of A.T. Perry and Nolan Groulx in camp. Perry is a redshirt sophomore who had four catches last season, while Groulx entered as a four-star recruit along with Greene and played sparingly in one game last season.
Beyond that, Clawson said freshman Jahmal Banks and Stanford transfer Donald Stewart “are two guys on the outside that we expect to improve and keep getting better.”
Greene, despite playing four games last season, is Wake Forest’s top returning receiver — 13 catches for 249 yards. Next on the list is tight end Brandon Chapman, who played behind Jack Freudenthal for the past two seasons. Chapman had 11 catches for 100 yards last year.
In the slot, where Wake Forest’s offense has produced standouts seemingly year after year, redshirt junior Jaquarii Roberson gets his shot after playing behind Greg Dortch and Kendall Hinton.
“We’re very inexperienced on the offensive perimeter, but we have good talent. And good players make plays,” Clawson said. “Will Nolan Groulx and Atorian Perry and Donavon Greene be where Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington were midseason last year? No, not at the beginning of the year.
“…How do you adjust those things? Well, you recruit. And when guys leave, you hope that the next player — Jaquarii Roberson has been waiting four years for this. Taylor Morin has worked really hard and he’s playing really well. I think at the end of the year, those guys will be good players.”
