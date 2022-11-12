Interception costly as Tar Heels edge Deacons

North Carolina’s cruise through to the ACC championship game hit a pothole on Saturday night, but true to form, quarterback Drake Maye kept the Tar Heels out of the ditch, passing for 448 yards and three touchdowns in a scintillating 36-34 win over Wake Forest at Truist Field.

Maye hit 31 of 29 passes; the biggest might have been a 43-yard strike to Josh Downs that set up Noah Burnette’s game-winning, 33-yard field goal with 2:12 to play.

"He is outstanding. He's everything people say he is," Dave Claussen, Wake Forest's head coach, said of Maye. "He's a good athlete, a great competitor, with incredible arm talent, and he's a good decision-maker. His films are impressive, and he's even better live."

The win raised the Tar Heels’ record to 9-1 overall and 5-0 in conference play. UNC has a two-game lead in the ACC’s Coastal Division with two games to play.

North Carolina piled up almost 600 yards total offense, but the game wasn’t put away until a Wake Forest holding penalty nullified a 53-yard completion from Sam Hartman to A.T. Perry that would have put the Deacons in field-goal range with just under 2 minutes to play. Backed up to their 15, Wake Forest wound up turning the ball over on downs.

Hartman completed 18 of 31 passes for 320 yards, but one of his few mistakes, an interception by UNC safety Cam’Ron Kelly, was a game-turner. It came with the Deacons driving at the UNC 41 with 4½ minutes to play and set the Tar Heels up at the Wake Forest 48. Maye hit Downs at the Deacons’ 5 on first down, and after he was sacked on second down and the Tar Heels committed a false-start penalty, Maye threw the ball away twice under pressure to preserve field position for Burnette’s game-winning kick.

Downs finished with 11 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his passing yardage, Maye ran for 71 yards on 19 carries.

Taylor Morrin caught five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown for Wake Forest, which lost its third straight game, falling to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the ACC. Donavon Greene, the Deacons’ sophomore wide receiver from Mount Airy, caught five passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

“This stings,” Morrin said. “Obviously, it’s frustrating when the game is in your hands. As a competitor, it’s real tough; the locker room is really down. People are going to talk about the last possession, but there were definitely things throughout the game that would have altered the outcome as well.”

Greene’s 60-yard touchdown catch behind the UNC defense gave Wake Forest a 34-33 lead with 4:26 to play. After that, each team’s defense came up with a goal-line stand, leading up to the decisive final 2 two minutes.

North Carolina scored two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, with Maye completing 19 of 26 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns to Downs.

Wake Forest didn’t break through until late in the first quarter, but Hartman threw to five receivers for 151 years and two touchdowns and Christian Turner added a 1-yard touchdown run to keep the Deacons within a touchdown at the half, trailing 27-21.

Maye was nearly perfect on the Tar Heels’ first two possessions, completing 7 passes in a row after an incompletion forced by pressure on his first throw. His sixth completion, a 12-yard strike to Downs, made it 7-0 with 9:17 left in the first quarter, and he dropped a perfect 42-yard strike into the arms of Antoine Green to set up Elijah Green’s 5-yard touchdown barely 2 minutes later to make it 14-0.

After Hartman directed a 10-play, 78-yard drive capped by a 7-yard pass to Morin to make it 14-7, Maye came right back, completing 7 of 9 passes on a 64-yard march, including a 7-yard scoring strike to Downs, to make it 21-7 with 13:23 to play in the first half.

At that point, Wake Forest’s offense started to percolate. Hartman led a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive, completing 3 passes for 60 yards before Turner scored from the one.

The Deacons’ defense sacked Maye twice on UNC’s next possession, and Morin set Wake up at the UNC 36 with a 14-yard punt return and a face masking penalty. On third down, Hartman hit Morin for 21 yards to the 7, and on the next play, he hit Greene in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown and 21-21 tie.

The Tar Heels held serve, doing 75 yards in 5 plays, with Maye completing two throws to Green for 15 and 12 yards, then scrambling for 19 yards. On first down from the Deacons’ 20, Maye connected with Downs for his third touchdown, but Burnette’s PAT was wide, leaving UNC with a 27-21 halftime lead.

Wake Forest led first midway through the third quarter. The Deacons’ defense choked off a UNC drive after the second-half kickoff, forcing Maye to throw incomplete on three straight plays — the last a fourth down from the Wake Forest 27.

From there, Hartman drove the Deacons 73 yards in nine plays, including five consecutive runs, before hitting wide out A.T. Perry with a perfect strike behind the UNC secondary for a 32-yard touchdown. Matthew Dennis’s PAT made it 28-27 with 8:35 to play in the third quarter.