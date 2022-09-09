Isaiah Wingfield finding his wings at Wake Forest as a key defensive back

It’s still a highlight in Isaiah Wingfield’s mind after his interception and return for a touchdown during Wake Forest’s route of VMI last week at Truist Field. Unfortunately, one of the most athletic plays of the game was called back thanks to holding penalty but it was still fun to watch.

“Those are the breaks sometimes,” said Wingfield, a senior playing in his second season for the Demon Deacons after transferring from Harvard.

What Wingfield did was show off his skills as one of the co-starters at his position as the fifth defensive back in Coach Brad Lambert’s defense. He along with Coby Davis will both be counted on especially against pass-happy opponents.

Coach Dave Clawson called Wingfield and Davis co-starters and it’s because of Wingfield’s smarts and determination he’s expected to have his best season as a college football player.

“It’s exciting and we’ve done so much training in preparation for the season,” Wingfield said. “Coach Wayne Lineburg (the special team’s assistant) said something last year that the season is kind of a 100-day war and that’s something I listened to. Throughout the spring and summer and fall camp here I’ve kind of embraced that knowing it’s going to be a long season.”

In his first season at Wake Forest, after earning his undergraduate degree in Economics from Harvard, he played in every game but admitted mentally he was a step slow. With a full year of getting his 6-feet, 193-pound body in the best shape of his life there’s nothing stopping him.

“I would say mentally I just wasn’t quick enough last year,” Wingfield said. “And then physically I feel like I’ve done a lot with our strength coaches and turned around my body to where it can withstand a full season at this level. I had no idea until I went through it.”

Clawson has loved how Wingfield has embraced the challenge of playing in the ACC compared to the Ivy League.

“He’s a very smart young man and is very motivated and very intentional,” Clawson said. “One of our advantages is at Wake Forest we recruit smart people. Those guys figure it out, and he’s figured it out. He knew what he had to do and took intentional steps to get there to make himself a better player.”

Cornerbacks coach Paul Williams also loves how competitive Wingfield is and his work ethic has been off the charts.

“Isaiah is a great kid and he’s had a great off-season,” Williams said. “He’s really getting into shape and learning our defensive package.”

While one of the reasons he came to Wake Forest was to play football he also wanted to see what it looks like at a Power Five school. He’s goal is to one day be a general manager in the NFL because he loves the sport so much.

“I’m really leaning toward doing something in football and ever since I was a little kid I wanted to be a general manager of an NFL team,” Wingfield said. “I want to first become an NFL scout and maybe see where that leads me.”

Wingfield, who is working toward an MBA in business administration with a concentration on data analytics, will have quite the resume when he gets into the working world with Harvard and Wake Forest degrees.

Clawson says it wouldn’t surprise him if Wingfield decides to start his own company.

“He’s one of the guys who if he started a company we all want to be in on that initial offering,” Clawson said. “I think he’s going to do pretty well.”

With most of the weekend off because the Demon Deacons played last Thursday Wingfield’s girlfriend, Jasmine Huppolite, spent some time in Winston-Salem. They went downtown on Saturday night to Fourth Street and caught the end of the Vagabond Saints' Society band doing a great rendition of Duran Duran’s Hungry Like a Wolf on a stage set up outside of Foothills Brewery.

“It was fun and we did get to dance a little to that song,” Wingfield said.

Huppolite lives in New York City and works for Goldman Sachs. “She’s thinking about going back to law school,” he said.

As for his time at Wake Forest Wingfield said he’s learned a lot.

“I would have to say learning the game even more,” Wingfield said. “I came from a different type of program (at Harvard) and seeing how guys work, study film and study opponents have helped me tremendously. I can’t imagine a better place than here just because of the culture.”