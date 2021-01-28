It's a date: 2021 Wake Forest football schedule is announced

Wake Forest's 2021 football schedule, including opponents' 2020 records. Kickoff times and TV networks have not been set.
Sept. 3: Old Dominion (0-0; 1-11 in 2019)
Sept. 11: Norfolk State (0-0; playing in spring 2021)
Sept. 18: Florida State (2-6, 3-6)
Sept. 24: At Virginia (4-5, 5-5)
Oct. 2: Louisville (3-7, 4-7)
Oct. 9: At Syracuse (1-9, 1-10)
Oct. 23: At Army (9-3)
Oct. 30: Duke (1-9, 2-9)
Nov. 6: At North Carolina (7-3, 8-4; non-conference)
Nov. 13: N.C. State (7-3, 8-4)
Nov. 20: At Clemson (8-1, 10-2)
Nov. 27: At Boston College (5-5, 6-5)
