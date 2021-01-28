 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's a date: 2021 Wake Forest football schedule is announced
0 comments

It's a date: 2021 Wake Forest football schedule is announced

Virginia Tech Wake Forest Football (copy)

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will be among the Demon Deacons' returning players in the 2021 season.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

Wake Forest's 2021 football schedule, including opponents' 2020 records. Kickoff times and TV networks have not been set.

Sept. 3: Old Dominion (0-0; 1-11 in 2019)

Sept. 11: Norfolk State (0-0; playing in spring 2021)

Sept. 18: Florida State (2-6, 3-6)

Sept. 24: At Virginia (4-5, 5-5)

Oct. 2: Louisville (3-7, 4-7)

Oct. 9: At Syracuse (1-9, 1-10)

Oct. 23: At Army (9-3)

Oct. 30: Duke (1-9, 2-9)

Nov. 6: At North Carolina (7-3, 8-4; non-conference)

Nov. 13: N.C. State (7-3, 8-4)

Nov. 20: At Clemson (8-1, 10-2)

Nov. 27: At Boston College (5-5, 6-5)

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News