 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It's been 15 years since 'The Block' but Chip Vaughn's memories of that Wake Forest season are vivid
0 Comments
top story

It's been 15 years since 'The Block' but Chip Vaughn's memories of that Wake Forest season are vivid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s been 15 years since “The Block” by Chip Vaughn set in motion a wild, nail-biting, tremendous season for the Wake Forest football program.

Of all the moments, highlights and even the little things that come to mind for that 2006 season, most Demon Deacons’ fan can agree that Vaughn’s block of Duke kicker Joe Surgan’s “Chip” shot of 27 yards on the last play of the game in a 14-13 win over the Blue Devils was as good as it gets.

“It was my right forearm that blocked it,” Vaughn said by phone earlier this week from New York where he is an assistant coach with the Jets. “It’s funny, but I noticed in pre-game he was kicking it kind of low so I kept that in mind. I jumped as high as I could and sort of mirrored his steps as he was kicking it and timed it just right.”

ss

Chip Vaughn celebrates in 2006 after the Deacons beat Georgia Tech to win the ACC championship.

Fast forward to today and the Deacons (4-0 in the ACC and 6-0 overall and ranked 16th in the Associated Press poll) are mimicking what Coach Jim Grobe and the Deacons accomplished in 2006. Coach Dave Clawson’s deep and experienced team is the lone program in the ACC that is still unbeaten heading into its game at Army on Oct. 23.

Vaughn, 35, remembered what his assignment was on the play but admits to improvising.

“I was supposed to be watching for the fake,” he said.

Instead, his leap of faith sunk the Blue Devils and gave new life to the Deacons. As it turned out the Blue Devils never won a game that season and the Deacons, behind an unknown redshirt freshman quarterback Riley Skinner, went on to win the ACC title with a 9-6 win over Georgia Tech in the championship game in rainy Jacksonville, Fla.

sss

Chip Vaughn was an assistant coach for Winston-Salem State in 2015 when the Rams won the CIAA title.

The Deacons are still the only school from North Carolina to win an ACC title in the last 15 seasons.

Last weekend with the Jets in London to play the Atlanta Falcons Vaughn had some down time and watched every play from the Deacons’ overtime win over Syracuse. He pointed out who made the winning touchdown catch calling out A.T. Perry’s jersey number.

“He wears No. 9 doesn’t he?” Vaughn asked with a sense of confidence, “that was my number, too.”

There’s plenty of season to go before singular moments or highlights start to come into focus for this year’s team but Perry’s outstanding catch of Sam Hartman’s throw to the back of the end zone could be one that sticks out.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
sss

Wake Forest's Chip Vaughn (9) tried to block another Duke field-goal attempt in the 2008 game with the Blue Devils.

Vaughn had an outstanding career for the Deacons and played three years in the NFL as a defensive back before he got into coaching. He spent the 2015 season at Winston-Salem State as an assistant coach and two more years at Fayetteville State before getting his NFL break by landing in New Orleans as an assistant.

Vaughn said it seems like it’s been a lifetime ago since the Deacons won that ACC title, but he stays in contact with a lot of his teammates and a few classmates from those days. And he’s not shy about how much he’s cheering for the Deacons from afar.

“Of course I’m all in,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn also took a view as a coach as to what he sees that makes the Deacons so good this season.

“From a coach’s perspective when you compare the two teams of 2006 and this one they’re similar in the regard that they are solid in all three phases and that’s crucial,” Vaughn said. “You need that if you want to win any league title. They have an explosive offense (averaging 39 points a game), a solid defense and the special teams are outstanding with a great kicking game.”

As Vaughn talked about the 2006 season he shed more light on the adversity they endured with sickness running rampant through the team.

“The week of the Duke game we had about 20 guys that had staph infections and for us to battle through that was huge,” Vaughn said.

dd

Chip Vaughn

The Duke game was just the second of the season but Vaughn said it seemed like winning that game gave the Deacons confidence as they went 5-0 until losing to Clemson. But even that loss to Clemson didn’t derail the Deacons as they managed to win the division and get into the ACC championship game and ultimately finish 11-3 after losing to Louisville in the Orange Bowl.

“Every week it just seemed like that play was bigger and bigger because Wake was known for always having close games but losing in the final quarter or losing on the final drive but the ball was starting to bounce our way,” Vaughn said about his block.

The ball is also bouncing the Deacons’ way this season, something that Vaughn said has to be a good omen.

Vaughn’s last visit to campus was two years ago and he noticed how much the football facilities have improved since he graduated in 2008.

“That was my first time back in a while and just seeing campus, the practice fields, locker rooms and the stadium it just looks different,” he said. “It actually looks like a big-time ACC program. And that was our goal when we played, and I was fortunate to be a part of it and what we accomplished, so I’m excited for the program.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

That Magical 2006 Season

Sept. 2, Winston-Salem

Result: Syracuse W 20-10

Riley Skinner replaces injured Ben Mauk at QB and Micah Andrews gains 142 yards

Sept. 9, Winston-Salem

Result: Duke W 14-13

Chip Vaughn blocks Duke’s 27-yd. field goal attempt on final play to clinch victory.

Sept. 16, East Hartford, Ct.

Result: Connecticut W 24-13

Jeremy Thompson returns interception 86 yards for touchdown to help Deacons overcome lackluster effort.

Sept. 23, Oxford, Miss.

Result: Ole Miss W 27-3

Deacons weather 2-hour delay for thunderstorms and dominate start to finish.

Sept 30, Winston-Salem

Result: Liberty W 34-14

Deacons score on five of six first-half possessions and never look back.

Oct. 7, Winston-Salem

Result: Clemson L 27-17

Wake Forest leading 17-3 until Gaines Adams’ 66-yard fumble return for touchdown turns the tide.

Oct. 14, Raleigh

Result: N.C. State W 25-23

Sam Swank kicks three field goals of at least 51 yards and Wake Forest wins by two.

Oct. 28, Chapel Hill

Result: North Carolina W 24-17

Skinner throws 39-yard touchdown pass to Kenneth Moore for lead, which Jon Abbate pre-serves with interception in end zone.

Nov. 4, Winston-Salem

Result: Boston College W 21-14

Kevin Marion scores 81-yard touchdown and Patrick Ghee intercepts pass in end zone with less than minute remaining.

Nov. 11, Tallahassee

Result: Florida State W 30-0

Kevin Patterson scores on 30-yard interception return in Bobby Bowden’s first-ever home shutout in 31 seasons as FSU coach.

Nov. 18, Winston-Salem

Result: Virginia Tech L 27-6

Coach Jim Grobe rests his bruised and battered team and Deacons held to 257 yards

Nov. 25, College Park

Result: Maryland W 38-24

Kenneth Moore rushes for 165 yards as Deacons pull away to win Atlantic Division showdown.

Dec. 2, Jacksonville

Result: Georgia Tech W 9-6

Swank, team MVP, kicks three field goals for ACC title, the second set up by Skinner pass to John Tereshinski for 39 yards and third by Skinner pass to Willie Idlette for 45 yards.

Jan. 2, Miami

Result: Louisville L 24-13

Deacons lead Orange Bowl game 13-10 early in fourth quarter before Cardinals of Big East score final two touchdowns.

                                - By Dan Collins, Sept. 2016

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Updated odds on the Heisman Trophy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News