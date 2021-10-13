It's been 15 years since 'The Block' but Chip Vaughn's memories of that Wake Forest season are vivid

It’s been 15 years since “The Block” by Chip Vaughn set in motion a wild, nail-biting, tremendous season for the Wake Forest football program.

Of all the moments, highlights and even the little things that come to mind for that 2006 season, most Demon Deacons’ fan can agree that Vaughn’s block of Duke kicker Joe Surgan’s “Chip” shot of 27 yards on the last play of the game in a 14-13 win over the Blue Devils was as good as it gets.

“It was my right forearm that blocked it,” Vaughn said by phone earlier this week from New York where he is an assistant coach with the Jets. “It’s funny, but I noticed in pre-game he was kicking it kind of low so I kept that in mind. I jumped as high as I could and sort of mirrored his steps as he was kicking it and timed it just right.”

Fast forward to today and the Deacons (4-0 in the ACC and 6-0 overall and ranked 16th in the Associated Press poll) are mimicking what Coach Jim Grobe and the Deacons accomplished in 2006. Coach Dave Clawson’s deep and experienced team is the lone program in the ACC that is still unbeaten heading into its game at Army on Oct. 23.

Vaughn, 35, remembered what his assignment was on the play but admits to improvising.

“I was supposed to be watching for the fake,” he said.