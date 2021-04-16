Jahcobi Neath, former Wake Forest basketball player, chooses new destination

Jahcobi Neath, who played about 16 minutes per game for the Wake Forest men's basketball team in the 2020-21 season, has chosen Wisconsin for his exit from the NCAA transfer portal.

Neath played in 20 games, starting four, and averaged 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds. He was second on the team with 33 assists and third with 35 turnovers.

Neath did not play in the final two games of Wake Forest's 6-16 season, the Demon Deacons' first under Coach Steve Forbes.

Nearly 1,400 players have entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com. Not only are college athletes being granted an extra season of eligibility because of the pandemic, but all Division I athletes are expected to be granted one transfer without being required to sit out at their new school. The Division I Council on Thursday approved that change, and it is expected to be ratified by the NCAA Board of Directors on April 28.

Among the other Wake Forest players who have entered the transfer portal:

• Quadry Adams, freshman: Will go to St. Bonaventure.

• Blake Buchanan, junior: No destination announced.

• Jalen Johnson, senior: No destination announced.