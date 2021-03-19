 Skip to main content
Jake LaRavia's signing with Wake Forest men's basketball team is official
MVC Missouri St Indiana St Basketball

Jake LaRavia, with the ball, playing for Indiana State during the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

Jake LaRavia, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Indiana State, has signed with the Wake Forest men's basketball program.

LaRavia, who will have three seasons of eligibility remaining, earned second-team All-Missouri Valley this season after averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

LaRavia will be part of a roster that will continue to evolve over the next few weeks. Not only are players this season permitted an extra year of eligibility, but six Demon Deacons have entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Ismael Massoud this week joined Jahcobi Neath, Emmanuel Okpomo, Isaiah Wilkins and Quadry Adams as scholarship players moving on from Wake Forest. Blake Buchanan, a walk-on, rounds out the group.

“I love how Jake will go get a defensive rebound and lead the break off the dribble," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said in a news release. "He scores the ball inside and out and his quick feet give him the ability to defend multiple positions on the floor."

LaRavia, who was a third-team all-state high school player from Indianapolis in 2019 and who originally committed to SIU-Edwardsville, has shot 50 percent in college and 71.5 percent at the free-throw. line on 193 attempts. His career highs are 27 points against Ball State on Dec. 19, 2020, and 14 rebounds at Valparaiso on Feb. 26, 2021.

