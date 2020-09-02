WakeFB

Jamie Newman, here celebrating a touchdown run against North Carolina last season, won't play for Georgia after all. 

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Jamie Newman’s last collegiate game was actually played for Wake Forest.

Newman announced Wednesday that he is opting out of the season because of concerns related to COVID-19 and to prepare for the NFL draft in the spring.

Newman made a graduate transfer from Wake Forest to Georgia after the Deacons’ season ended.

The 6-4, 230-pound quarterback accounted for 32 touchdowns and 3,442 yards last season as the Deacons went 8-5. Newman missed one game because of an injury and didn’t finish two others.

Newman transferred to Georgia and seemed to be a lock to be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback until the program also took Southern Cal transfer JT Daniels, who was granted a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately.

Georgia is slated to open the season Sept. 26 against Arkansas.

