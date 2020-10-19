Ja'Sir Taylor lending his experience for young Wake Forest secondary

Ja’Sir Taylor used to be that fresh-faced freshman trying to navigate everything college football entails.
Now, Taylor, a senior defensive back for Wake Forest, is a grizzled veteran showing the young bucks what it takes. And he’s using that experience to mentor plenty the young defensive backs who have been forced into extensive playing time because of injuries.
“We have a lot of young guys in the secondary who need to gain experience,” Taylor said.
There was plenty of experience gained in Saturday’s 40-23 win over Virginia. Nick Anderson (9 tackles) and Caelen Carson (a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter) are a year out of high school, but are fast-becoming key players for Coach Dave Clawson.
Taylor’s experience after one particular play midway through the second quarter on Saturday proved his worth.
Anderson made a tackle near the Virginia sideline and sprang to his feet screaming and jumping up and down after making the big hit on running back Shane Simpson. But Taylor quickly grabbed Anderson, who is from Clinton, Va., and was a tad excited to be playing against Virginia, to calm him down.
“A lot of the freshman, we need them to play this year and they need to make the most of it,” Taylor said. “Nick is definitely ahead of me as a true freshman and he knows the game plan so well.”
Clawson had a projected secondary of four experienced players, but injuries have forced the younger guys on the field. Having Taylor, who had an interception and return for a touchdown in the N.C. State game, has been key just for the fact he’s played a lot over his previous three seasons.
“He’s got to be the leader back there,” Clawson said about Taylor. “As you guys saw, we were down Luke (Masterson), Nasir (Greer) and Coby Davis and we really thought that was going to be our secondary. And three of our four starters are down and Ja’Sir’s the one guy that’s played a lot.”
Playing through a pandemic there is plenty to consider, and NCAA rules have changed to combat it. Because of the uncertainly surrounding the season, players will not lose a year of eligibility.
In fact, Taylor is having his redshirt season he didn’t have in 2017 but he gets to play a full season. And those talented freshmen such as Carson and Anderson, who is a walk-on, will be considered redshirt freshmen next season even though they will be playing a lot the rest of the season.
“Fortunately for me with the rules this is my redshirt year and I can come back next year,” Taylor said. “But the stats do count this year.”
In 2017 Taylor became the first true freshman to start a game in Clawson’s time at Wake Forest. He didn’t get the luxury of a redshirt season, something that is a staple of the way Clawson likes to build depth.
Another challenge for the young players will be not to wear out now that the season will finally crank up with seven games in the next eight weeks.
Clawson, however, said the big victory on Saturday will help the younger players. “You need these nuggets and these wins to keep them going,” he said.
