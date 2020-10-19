Ja'Sir Taylor lending his experience for young Wake Forest secondary

Clawson had a projected secondary of four experienced players, but injuries have forced the younger guys on the field. Having Taylor, who had an interception and return for a touchdown in the N.C. State game, has been key just for the fact he’s played a lot over his previous three seasons.

“He’s got to be the leader back there,” Clawson said about Taylor. “As you guys saw, we were down Luke (Masterson), Nasir (Greer) and Coby Davis and we really thought that was going to be our secondary. And three of our four starters are down and Ja’Sir’s the one guy that’s played a lot.”

Playing through a pandemic there is plenty to consider, and NCAA rules have changed to combat it. Because of the uncertainly surrounding the season, players will not lose a year of eligibility.

In fact, Taylor is having his redshirt season he didn’t have in 2017 but he gets to play a full season. And those talented freshmen such as Carson and Anderson, who is a walk-on, will be considered redshirt freshmen next season even though they will be playing a lot the rest of the season.

“Fortunately for me with the rules this is my redshirt year and I can come back next year,” Taylor said. “But the stats do count this year.”