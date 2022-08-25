Je’Vionte’ Nash, a seventh-year player for Wake Forest football, ready for a final run

Je’Vionte’ Nash can’t help but smile at the question.

How long have you been at Wake Forest?

“It’s been awhile that’s for sure,” the seventh-year offensive lineman said after a recent practice.

Coach Dave Clawson joked that he's the reason Nash has hung around for so long.

“I just think he has such an attachment to me he doesn’t want to leave,” Clawson said, his tongue planted firmly in his cheek. “I think deep down Je’Vionte’ would never want to leave his head coach.”

Because Nash, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, was injured all of last season, he wanted to come back for his final season of eligibility. He arrived in 2016 and redshirted. With the COVID-19 season, he was afforded another season of eligibility.

“I definitely wanted to come back and do what I can to help, but I also didn’t want to miss all of this,” said Nash, who has played in 38 career games and made nine starts.

He’s part of a veteran offensive line that has more than 100 starts and, like a lot of players in Clawson’s program, has developed nicely since his arrival from Orange Park, Florida as a three-star recruit.

The Demon Deacons, 11-3 last season, will open at home on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. against VMI (ACC Network).

It took Nash awhile to move up the depth chart, and it wasn’t until 2020 when he made nine starts. A lot was expected last season after his breakout season, but he had to sit out with a shoulder injury as the Demon Deacons went 11-3 and won the Atlantic Division.

“I’ve been through seven different teams and seven different families,” Nash said. “And to have such a togetherness that this team has, I didn’t want to miss it. I was hurt last year and it was sad so I didn’t want it to end with me hurt.”

Nash said he’s now "120%" and ready for his final season.

Nick Tabacca, the offensive line coach for the last nine seasons, says Nash is a great example of a player who developed within the program.

“Je’Vionte’ is a special young man,” Tabacca said. “He is someone who had to wait his turn a long time but persevered. He is an example to the younger guys about the important of persistence.”

Brandon Chapman, a former tight end for the Demon Deacons, finished his career last season. He came into the program the same time as Nash in 2016.

“He’s a real good dude,” said Chapman, who played six seasons for the Demon Deacons and has been in Winston-Salem this summer. “It took him a little time but by 2020 he was one of those offensive linemen we really needed.”

Tabacca has the luxury of a very experienced offensive line this season.

“Je’Vionte’ is also special because of what a genuinely good person he is,” Tabacca said, “and having him in our room for seven years has been a pleasure. He means a lot to our football program and to my family personally, and I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Nash already has a degree in communications and is working toward another degree in liberal studies. At age 24 he’s also trying to be a good leader for his younger teammates. He's one of the few players in college football history with six bowl rings. The Demon Deacons have gone to six straight postseason games since his redshirt freshman season.

Nash is part of Clawson's 85-man scholarship roster and one of 39 players in their fifth, sixth or seventh years of college football. That experience will come in handy as they try to defend their Atlantic Division title.

“There are different types of leaders,” Nash said when talking about the experience he brings to the program. “You can be vocal or whatever but it’s about encouraging the younger guys because they are the future of the program.”

In his seven years with the Demon Deacons, Nash has seen the program evolve.

“I think the biggest change is we hang out more together and it wasn’t always that way my first couple of years here,” Nash said. “We had some knuckleheads early on but not anymore, and I think our team GPA is up over 3.0 so that’s been good as well.

“Everybody loves football here. We don’t get into trouble, and we listen to the coaches.”

Nash will play this season and possibly look at the NFL but he’s also got a plan if he doesn’t play pro football.

“I would like to get into helping little kids out so maybe something with that or going into the medical field,” Nash said. “The sky’s the limit.”