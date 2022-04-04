Jennifer Kupcho, a former star at Wake Forest, wins her first LPGA Tour tournament at the Dinah Shore

Jennifer Kupcho, a former Wake Forest star, made initial win on the LPGA Tour a big one by winning the Dinah Shore at Mission Hill in Rancho Mirage, California on Sunday night.

It was the first major of the year on the LPGA Tour and it was Kupcho’s first victory.

To give her inspiration on Sunday she painted her finger nails green in a tribute to the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amatuer she won while at Wake Forest. She said she watched the Women’s Amateur on Saturday and drew inspiration from her time at Augusta National when she won the initial tournament.

Kupcho, 24, shot 2 over 74 on Sunday and led all four rounds. She opened Sunday’s round with a six-shot lead but she never wavered down the stretch.

Even with a tap-in bogey on the 18th hole it was a good enough for a two-shot win over defending champion Patty Tavatanakit.

“Everything was working,” Kupcho told the Associated Press after her victory. “I mean, seriously, this week I think my putting is definitely the props. I have putted really well and you got to make putts in a major championship.”

She became the first former Wake Forest golfer to win a major championship since Webb Simpson won the men’s U.S. Open in 2012.

