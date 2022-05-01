Jerry Haas of the Wake Forest men's golf team gets over the hump thanks to hard work and dedication

Good things happen to good people.

That fits Coach Jerry Haas of the Wake Forest men’s golf team to a tee. Notice the golf pun, and it’s something the good-natured Haas would appreciate.

The good thing that happened to Haas, 58, was he broke through in his 24th season to guide the Demon Deacons to his first ACC golf championship last week.

When you do this sportswriting gig as long as I have you get to know coaches pretty well and you learn what makes them tick. I’ve covered Wake Forest golf even before Haas arrived as coach in 1997, and when Haas was hired it struck me how energetic he was about the job and how positive he was about everything.

Haas, a former player for the Demon Deacons and the younger brother of Jay Haas, really hasn’t changed in his 24 years. He’s as energetic as ever and when people ask me about Haas I give them the standard answer: “Nobody likes being a golf coach at his alma mater more than Jerry.”

And Haas doesn’t shy away about expressing his love for Wake Forest or how much he loves his job.

“I love it and love what Wake Forest is about,” Haas said. “We only have 16 varsity teams, yet our football is good, our basketball is good, our soccer is good, our tennis teams are good, our field hockey team is always good, and both of our golf teams are good, so for a small school in the ACC we more than hold our own.”

One of his former players, Chad Wilfong, said it best when talking about what kind of golfers come to Wake Forest. They have to study, take meaningful classes and they mostly all graduate, which is why only five players that Haas has signed to scholarships in his time in Winston-Salem didn’t end up graduating.

As Wilfong put it: “We don’t have underwater fire prevention at Wake Forest.”

Through the years the Demon Deacons have produced countless PGA Tour pros and that’s continued with Haas as coach with the likes of Bill Haas (his nephew), Webb Simpson, Kyle Reifers, Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young.

“For everything that Wake Forest is about, and now to win on top of that is just icing on the cake," said Haas, who won the school's first ACC championship in men's golf since 1989.

In typical Haas fashion he gave credit to his assistant coach, Aaron O’Callaghan, who had a perfect game plan for the Demon Deacons to upset the higher seeded and highest ranked ACC team in the semifinals when they beat North Carolina. Even during maybe his finest hour as the Wake Forest golf coach Haas wasn’t going to take the credit himself.

“I hope you mention how much Coach Aaron has come through with great ideas and advice to the guys during this run to the title,” Haas said.

There’s a definite balance a college golf coach has to have because while it’s a team sport, it’s really about individuals.

Michael Brennen, a sophomore who helped the Demon Deacons win the ACC, said playing for Haas is exactly the way he thought it would be.

“It’s great that we were the team to get Coach Haas over the hump,” said Brennen who had to birdie his final two holes in the stroke play portion of the ACC Championships or the Demon Deacons don’t even make it into the match play portion.

A week.A moment.A 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 we will never forget 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Yztt1JPvs1 — Wake Forest Men's Golf (@WakeMGolf) April 29, 2022

Brennen said the way Haas is so personable, and how much he cares about his players and Wake Forest sets him apart.

“You see him in a bad mood maybe once a year,” Brennen said. “That’s great for the guys because we may be stressed out or whatever and then we come to practice and he’s so upbeat your mood kind of changes.”

Haas said after Alex Fitzpatrick won the final match in extra holes to beat Georgia Tech 3-2 in the championship match he received more than 400 text messages and phone calls. Numerous texts came from former players as well as former golf royalty at Wake Forest such as Leonard Thompson, Curtis Strange, Gary Hallberg, Billy Andrade and Lanny Wadkins.

When Fitzpatrick won and the Demon Deacons had their 19th ACC golf championship, Hass said his thoughts were numerous.

“I guess the first thing I thought about was the monkey was off my back,” he said. “We’ve been so close like when we shot 27 under one year at Old North State Club and finished third, or when we had a 10-shot lead over Clemson going into the final round and lost by a shot. So I thought about those things, but I also thought about all the former players who had come so close.”

Back when the Journal was flush with sportswriters I used to cover the ACC championships at Old North State Club, and those were not easy interviews with Haas after those near wins. But Haas never backed away from the questions about coming up short, and he never threw his golfers under the bus.

No better feeling 🏆Bringing it home to Winston 🏠 pic.twitter.com/H7Sisu3YXG — Wake Forest Men's Golf (@WakeMGolf) April 25, 2022

Despite those close calls, Haas said he didn’t listen to the outsiders or change his approach to how he wanted to coach or recruit. He’s always said it takes a special kind of talent to play golf at Wake while maintaining an academic purpose.

“The whole time in all of this in almost 25 years I told myself I know people look at you in a different way ‘like he’s not a very good coach or this or that,’” Haas said. “But then I look at the quality of kids we’ve had here, and I want them to go to class and they will tell you I get pissed when they don’t go to class. I want them to graduate, and I can feel good about that approach.”

Todd Lynch, who was an All-America his senior season, was on Haas’ first team in 1997-98. Lynch was one of the top golfers in college and many thought he would turn pro and start playing for a living.

Lynch, however, didn’t want to go that route. Lynch, who is a highly-successful financial advisor, lives in Winston-Salem and is a member at Old Town Club.

“Jerry wrote me a letter my senior year that I still have framed and it said basically that golf is a beast,” Lynch said. “I read that letter a lot because I did seek some council from him, and I still do today.

“It’s so cool that Jerry is one of my closest friends and for me to play for him for just one year is just something I cherish. I was happy for the guys on the team when they won, but I was so happy for Jerry because I know how hard he works at it.”

Simpson, who is the most accomplished PGA Tour player that was coached by Haas, said Haas taught him so much more than what happens on course.

“I think he is such a great coach both on and off the golf course,” said Simpson, who won the 2012 U.S. Open. “He taught me so much about life – time management, the way to present yourself, the way to treat people. He’s a great friend as well as a great coach.”

Even though Haas has won four regional championships in his time at Wake Forest many don’t remember those. It’s the ACC championship that had been elusive. He’s also had his teams in the top 25 at some point in every season since he started the job. They will head to regionals later this month ranked 13th as they try to chase national championship No. 4. The late Jesse Haddock won three national championships as coach in 1974, '75 and '86.

What makes winning the ACC championship even better is how loaded the conference is in golf. Of the 12 teams that play men’s golf, 10 of them will likely land spots in regional play.

“What I’ve learned as I’m now becoming an older coach is when they tee it up it’s all on them,” Haas said. “You don’t have much control and you can talk to them and say some things to calm them down but you can’t call a timeout. They have to handle it and it’s more about what you say beforehand or the care or the love they have for their teammates.... If you can have a mutual respect that if you play well and your teammates play well you can win tournaments, that's how you can get it done.”

Leo Durocher would have been wrong about Jerry Haas - nice guys can finish first.

Locals to try to make U.S. Women’s Open

Emilia Migliaccio, who will return to the Wake Forest women's golf team next year for her final season of eligibility, along with Lauren Walsh and Mimi Rhodes of Wake Forest and Macy Pate, who is a junior at Reagan High School, will compete in a U.S. Women’s Open qualifier on Tuesday at Mid-Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines.

Also in the field of 76 golfers who are vying for just three spots into the open are Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem, who is heading to play golf at Virginia Tech as well as Emily Hawkins of Lexington and Mallory Fobes of East Bend.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at Pine Needles in Southern Pines in early June.

Around the green

For the first time in the history of the Forsyth Championship the tournament will have a title sponsor in Parrish Tire Company. This tournament, one of the longest running local amateur events in the state, will celebrate its 75th anniversary. The Forsyth Championship will be held Aug. 5-7 at Reynolds Park, Pine Knolls and Tanglewood Park’s Championship Course. For applications to all four of the tournaments that are put on by the Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation Department go to cityofws.org….

Bill Haas, who is playing on the PGA Tour as a past champion this season, decided to play in the team PGA Tour event with his 68-year-old father, Jay, in New Orleans last month. Even though Bill is trying to recapture his earlier success of his career and move up on the FedEx Cup points ranking he elected to put family first and that was a good thing. Team Haas made the cut and Bill earned some valuable points while Jay, who made his 799th career PGA Tour start, became the oldest player in PGA Tour history to make a PGA Tour cut….

The Wake Forest women’s golf team, who like the men’s team, won the ACC Championship last month dominated the All-ACC team. Kim Lewellen was the ACC coach of the year, Rachel Kuehn was the player of the year and Carolina Chacarra was the freshman of the year. Junior Lauren Walsh and sophomore Mimi Rhodes were also named All-ACC along with Kuehn and Chacarra. It’s the first time Wake Forest has placed four players on the All-ACC team….

Greg Odom of the Howard golf team will play on a sponsor’s exemption to the Wells Fargo Championship in May that will be played at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms in Potomac, Md. The Wells Fargo is being played there instead of Quail Hollow in Charlotte because the President’s Cup will be at Quail Hollow in September. Sam Puryear Jr., who is the golf coach at Howard and a Winston-Salem native, said it’s a big deal that Odom, one of the top players in the MEAC, will be making his PGA Tour debut.

