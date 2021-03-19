Jewel 'Fear the Spear' ready to help Wake Forest women do damage in NCAA Tournament

Coach Jen Hoover of the Deacons, who is in her ninth season, has the program in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1988. The Deacons had been to the tournament just once before when Hoover was a freshman in the 1987-88 season.

Now, Hoover arrives in the NCAA Tournament and Spear has been sensational toward the end of her freshmen season. She had a season-high 29 points in the ACC Tournament in a win over North Carolina that most likely put the Deacons into the NCAA Tournament.

“I think she’s been critical and has been a piece of the puzzle for us,” Hoover said about Spear, who averaging 10 points a game and can score on the inside or outside. “One of the things as a staff we’ve tried to do is pull in the pieces that we felt would make this group special and I think for what she’s been able to do and as poised as she is we sometimes forget she is a freshmen.”

Spear, who started all 24 games and was on the All-ACC Freshmen Team, has felt more and more comfortable as the season has gone on.

“She’s a scoring threat, and the deep ball is one of those ways she can score,” Hoover said. “She lets the game come to her and she’s just gotten better and better.”