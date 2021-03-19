Jewel 'Fear the Spear' ready to help Wake Forest women do damage in NCAA Tournament

“Fear the Spear” was on full display this season on the Wake Forest women’s basketball team.
Jewel Spear, a 5-foot-10 freshman forward, used to be called “The Spear” by one of her assistant coaches at The Colony High School in Colony, Texas. Then when Spear was making a name for herself with the Deacons this season, “Fear the Spear” was brought out by one of Spear’s relatives and became a catchy Twitter phrase and was on other social media platforms.
“One of my cousins started saying ‘Fear the Spear’ and it showed up on my Facebook page, and that’s when it sort of blew up,” said Spear, who has helped the Demon Deacons to their first NCAA Tournament since 1988.
Spear and the rest of the Deacons are in San Antonio and as a ninth seed will take on eight-seeded Oklahoma State on Sunday at noon in the first round on ESPN2.
What makes this trip to the NCAA Tournament that much more special for Spear is its being played in her home state. Colony is located in the Dallas area, which is about five hours north of San Antonio.
“I’m very excited,” Spear said about being back in her home state. “This has been the goal the whole year. Once we found out the tournament was going to be held in Texas I kept telling everybody we need to get to the NCAA’s.”
While seniors Gina Conti and Ivana Raca get a majority of the praise for helping the Deacons get to the tournament, Spear has been as important thanks to her all-around game.
Coach Jen Hoover of the Deacons, who is in her ninth season, has the program in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1988. The Deacons had been to the tournament just once before when Hoover was a freshman in the 1987-88 season.
Now, Hoover arrives in the NCAA Tournament and Spear has been sensational toward the end of her freshmen season. She had a season-high 29 points in the ACC Tournament in a win over North Carolina that most likely put the Deacons into the NCAA Tournament.
“I think she’s been critical and has been a piece of the puzzle for us,” Hoover said about Spear, who averaging 10 points a game and can score on the inside or outside. “One of the things as a staff we’ve tried to do is pull in the pieces that we felt would make this group special and I think for what she’s been able to do and as poised as she is we sometimes forget she is a freshmen.”
Spear, who started all 24 games and was on the All-ACC Freshmen Team, has felt more and more comfortable as the season has gone on.
“She’s a scoring threat, and the deep ball is one of those ways she can score,” Hoover said. “She lets the game come to her and she’s just gotten better and better.”
Like all the programs around the country the Deacons are dealing with COVID-19 as best as they can. It’s not easy being a freshman and playing college basketball but Spear says navigating everything this season will only make her stronger.
“This is my first year but it’s difficult because I don’t know how college is supposed to look like since COVID has changed everything,” Spear said. “It’s my first year in college so in a few years I can look back and say my first year in college was the COVID year so I just have had to adjust to everything.”
The Deacons will be going up against a fast-paced Oklahoma State team that has lost two of its last three games.
Spear said she realizes how big a deal the NCAA Tournament is but the goal for her and her teammates is to think about each day and each game.
“I think the overall key in this type of tournament is taking it in small increments,” Spear said in a Zoom interview from San Antonio. “Our first game is Oklahoma State so we are not worrying about who we are going to play next, so we are all just worrying about Oklahoma State at this point. If we win that game, we will worry about the next game.”
Spear arrived at Wake Forest in August and only had a three-day trip back home to Texas around Christmas. There’s been plenty of sacrifices as the Deacons have navigated COVID-19 this season.
“It’s all worth it since we are here right now,” Spear said.
336-727-4081