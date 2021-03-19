Jewel 'Fear the' Spear returns to her home state with Wake Forest women's basketball team in NCAA Tournament

“She’s been critical and has been a piece of the puzzle for us,” said Coach Jen Hoover, who was a freshman on Wake's last NCAA Tournament team. “One of the things as a staff we’ve tried to do is pull in the pieces that we felt would make this group special, and for what she’s been able to do and as poised as she is we sometimes forget she is a freshmen.”

Spear, who started all 24 games and made the ACC's all-freshman team, has felt more and more comfortable as the season progressed.

“She’s a scoring threat, and the deep ball is one of those ways she can score,” Hoover said. “She lets the game come to her, and she’s just gotten better and better.”

Spear has shown improvement during a season affected by COVID-19. She says the season will only make her stronger.

“It’s difficult because I don’t know how college is supposed to look like since COVID has changed everything,” Spear said. “In a few years I can look back and say my first year in college was the COVID year, so I just have had to adjust to everything.”

The Deacons will play against a fast-paced Oklahoma State team that has lost two of its last three games.