Jewel 'Fear the' Spear returns to her home state with Wake Forest women's basketball team in NCAA Tournament

“Fear the Spear” was on full display this season for the Wake Forest women’s basketball team.
Jewel Spear, a 5-foot-10 freshman forward, received the nickname “The Spear” by an assistant coach at The Colony High School in Colony, Texas. As Spear made a name for herself with the Demon Deacons this season, her relatives brought out a “Fear the Spear” slogan that made its away across social media platforms.
“One of my cousins started saying ‘Fear the Spear,’ and it showed up on my Facebook page, and that’s when it sort of blew up,” said Spear, who has helped the Demon Deacons reach their first NCAA Tournament since 1988.
Wake Forest (12-12), a No. 9 seed in the Alamo Region in San Antonio, will take on eighth-seeded Oklahoma State (18-8) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday (ESPN2). The winner will likely play No. 1 seed Stanford, which faces No. 16 Utah Valley, in a second-round game Tuesday.
What makes this NCAA Tournament trip more special for Spear is that games are being played in her home state. Colony is in the Dallas area, about five hours north of San Antonio.
“I’m very excited,” Spear said. “This has been the goal the whole year. Once we found out the tournament was going to be held in Texas, I kept telling everybody we need to get to the NCAAs.”
While seniors Gina Conti and Ivana Raca get a majority of the praise for the Deacons, Spear's all-around game has been as important. Spear, who averages 10 points and can score inside and outside, tallied a season-high 29 points in an ACC Tournament win over North Carolina. The win was vital to the Deacons reaching the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team after going 8-10 in league games.
“She’s been critical and has been a piece of the puzzle for us,” said Coach Jen Hoover, who was a freshman on Wake's last NCAA Tournament team. “One of the things as a staff we’ve tried to do is pull in the pieces that we felt would make this group special, and for what she’s been able to do and as poised as she is we sometimes forget she is a freshmen.”
Spear, who started all 24 games and made the ACC's all-freshman team, has felt more and more comfortable as the season progressed.
“She’s a scoring threat, and the deep ball is one of those ways she can score,” Hoover said. “She lets the game come to her, and she’s just gotten better and better.”
Spear has shown improvement during a season affected by COVID-19. She says the season will only make her stronger.
“It’s difficult because I don’t know how college is supposed to look like since COVID has changed everything,” Spear said. “In a few years I can look back and say my first year in college was the COVID year, so I just have had to adjust to everything.”
The Deacons will play against a fast-paced Oklahoma State team that has lost two of its last three games.
“The overall key in this type of tournament is taking it in small increments,” Spear said during a video interview from San Antonio. “Our first game is Oklahoma State so we are not worrying about who we are going to play next. We are all just worrying about Oklahoma State at this point. If we win that game, we will worry about the next game.”
Spear arrived at Wake Forest in August and has been limited to only a three-day trip back home to Texas, around Christmas, before making this return to her home state.
“It’s all worth it since we are here right now,” Spear said.
