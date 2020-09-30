John Hunter, running backs coach at Wake Forest, keeping an eye on his players and his son, who plays football at App State

It’s stressful enough keeping his running backs healthy in this COVID-19 season, but John Hunter of Wake Forest and his wife, Amara, have to worry about more than most as parents of two college athletes.
Hunter is the running backs coach of the Deacons and his son, Baer, is a senior offensive lineman at App State. On top of that, the Hunter’s daughter, Justiss, is a freshman soccer player at Mount Olive.
“It’s not easy to keep it all in check,” said Hunter, who along with offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero, have worked with Coach Dave Clawson the longest among the assistant coaches.
Hunter and Ruggiero have been with Clawson for 12 years since their days together at Bowling Green.
What had the Hunters even more concerned early in the pandemic was when Baer, who is 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds and is a former West Forsyth star, had one of the symptoms of COVID-19.
“We are living in a different time,” Hunter said about the challenges that face all families. “It’s definitely a concern, and he actually had it for a while and lost his sense of smell. But he’s OK now, but we are always concerned.”
Clawson says there’s a lot going on with every program in the country trying to keep their players healthy. And he understands that the Hunters are dealing with a lot.
“He’s got concern as a coach, he’s got concern as a husband and he doesn’t want to bring it home to his wife,” Clawson said. “He’s got a concern for two college athletes because his daughter is a college soccer player.”
Hunter said he was well aware of what happened last week because as many as 20 players for App State missed its win over Campbell. Baer was not one of the players who was out with COVID-19 issues.
“He played and is healthy so we are blessed,” Hunter said.
Clawson said every head coach is learning as much as they can about how to combat the virus and play through it.
“We’ve learned some lessons through Baer Hunter at App with some things they’ve done and not done,” said Clawson, who on Monday said none of his players were in danger of missing this week's game. “I think we are all learning this together and I think there’s a bunch of examples of things done to keep themselves safe and some examples of if they had to do it over they would. So we’re trying to learn from everybody in this process.”
Hunter says he isn’t one to ask a lot of questions in his frequent phone calls to his son.
“I’ve been his coach and dad his whole life and he’s at the stage now where he tells me things that I need to know,” Hunter said. “I haven’t asked him a ton about protocol there but I do ask him how he’s feeling and how everything is going along those lines.”
Hunter said he and his wife do worry but they also feel their two college athletes are doing the right things. For Justiss, she recently arrived home from Mount Olive after going through one practice. She has to stay home for 10 days, but tested negative before leaving Mount Olive.
“We are blessed two have two kids who are trying to do things the right way but we worry because we are parents,” Hunter said. “We are thankful for them.”
Because of COVID-19 guidelines coaches have to find different ways to interact with the Deacons. In past years the Hunters would have the running backs over for a cookout to create team bonding.
That’s no longer possible, but Hunter still tries to keep his running backs fed.
“I was bringing them burgers and sandwiches to them, and it was the least I could do because they can’t come to the house anymore,” Hunter said.
Trying to say safe through the pandemic has been the No. 1 goal this season, but Hunter summed it up best: “It’s definitely scary.”
