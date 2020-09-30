John Hunter, running backs coach at Wake Forest, keeping an eye on his players and his son, who plays football at App State

“He’s got concern as a coach, he’s got concern as a husband and he doesn’t want to bring it home to his wife,” Clawson said. “He’s got a concern for two college athletes because his daughter is a college soccer player.”

Hunter said he was well aware of what happened last week because as many as 20 players for App State missed its win over Campbell. Baer was not one of the players who was out with COVID-19 issues.

“He played and is healthy so we are blessed,” Hunter said.

Clawson said every head coach is learning as much as they can about how to combat the virus and play through it.

“We’ve learned some lessons through Baer Hunter at App with some things they’ve done and not done,” said Clawson, who on Monday said none of his players were in danger of missing this week's game. “I think we are all learning this together and I think there’s a bunch of examples of things done to keep themselves safe and some examples of if they had to do it over they would. So we’re trying to learn from everybody in this process.”

Hunter says he isn’t one to ask a lot of questions in his frequent phone calls to his son.