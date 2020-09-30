John Hunter, Wake Forest running backs coach, keeping an eye on his players and his son, who plays football at App State

About 20 players missed App State's win over Campbell on Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, but Baer was not one of the them.

“He played and is healthy so we are blessed,” Hunter said.

App State's situation also caught Clawson's attention.

“We’ve learned some lessons through Baer Hunter at App with some things they’ve done and not done,” said Clawson, who on Monday said none of his players were in danger of missing this week's game. “We are all learning this together, and there’s a bunch of examples of things done to keep themselves safe and some examples of, if they had to do it over, they would. So we’re trying to learn from everybody in this process.”

Clawson mentioned that Clemson, for the season opener Sept. 12, made use of protective equipment, so Wake did likewise when it visited State on Sept. 19.

“I saw Clemson get off their buses with masks and PPE shields on,” Clawson said. “And that’s a great idea and I don’t want to take a chance that any of our players catch it from each other even on the bus, so when we went to N.C. State we looked like we were going to a hazardous waste site.”

Hunter said he wasn't one to ask a lot of questions in his frequent phone calls to his son.