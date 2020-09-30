John Hunter, Wake Forest running backs coach, keeping an eye on his players and his son, who plays football at App State

It’s stressful enough keeping his running backs healthy in this COVID-19 season, but John Hunter of Wake Forest and his wife, Amara, have to worry about more than most as parents of two college athletes.
Hunter is the Deacons' running backs coach, and his son, Baer, is a senior offensive lineman at App State. On top of that, the Hunter’s daughter, Justiss, is a freshman soccer player at Mount Olive.
“It’s not easy to keep it all in check,” Hunter said.
Hunter and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero have been with Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson for 12 years, the longest of any assistant on staff, going back to their days at Bowling Green. The Deacons are preparing to play Campbell on Friday night in Winston-Salem.
What had the Hunters even more concerned early in the pandemic was when Baer, who is 6 feet 2 and 290 pounds and is a former West Forsyth star, had one of the symptoms of COVID-19.
“We are living in a different time,” Hunter said. “It’s definitely a concern, and he actually had it for a while and lost his sense of smell. But he’s OK now, but we are always concerned.”
Clawson understands the Hunters' situation as he tries to keep his own players healthy.
“He’s got concern as a coach, he’s got concern as a husband, and he doesn’t want to bring it home to his wife,” Clawson said. “He’s got a concern for two college athletes because his daughter is a college soccer player.”
About 20 players missed App State's win over Campbell on Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, but Baer was not one of the them.
“He played and is healthy so we are blessed,” Hunter said.
App State's situation also caught Clawson's attention.
“We’ve learned some lessons through Baer Hunter at App with some things they’ve done and not done,” said Clawson, who on Monday said none of his players were in danger of missing this week's game. “We are all learning this together, and there’s a bunch of examples of things done to keep themselves safe and some examples of, if they had to do it over, they would. So we’re trying to learn from everybody in this process.”
Clawson mentioned that Clemson, for the season opener Sept. 12, made use of protective equipment, so Wake did likewise when it visited State on Sept. 19.
“I saw Clemson get off their buses with masks and PPE shields on,” Clawson said. “And that’s a great idea and I don’t want to take a chance that any of our players catch it from each other even on the bus, so when we went to N.C. State we looked like we were going to a hazardous waste site.”
Hunter said he wasn't one to ask a lot of questions in his frequent phone calls to his son.
“I’ve been his coach and dad his whole life, and he’s at the stage now where he tells me things that I need to know,” Hunter said. “I haven’t asked him a ton about protocol there, but I do ask him how he’s feeling and how everything is going along those lines.”
The Hunters are confident their two college athletes are doing the right things. Justiss Hunter recently arrived home from Mount Olive after going through one practice. She has to stay home for 10 days but tested negative before leaving Mount Olive.
“We are blessed to have two kids who are trying to do things the right way, but we worry because we are parents,” Hunter said. “We are thankful for them.”
Because of COVID-19 guidelines, coaches have to find different ways to interact with the players. In past years, the Hunters would host the running backs for a cookout to create team bonding.
That’s no longer possible, but Hunter still tries to keep his running backs fed.
“I was bringing burgers and sandwiches to them, and it was the least I could do because they can’t come to the house anymore,” Hunter said.
Trying to say safe through the pandemic has been the No. 1 goal this season, but Hunter summed it up best.
“It’s definitely scary.”
