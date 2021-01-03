John Wolford, former Wake Forest star, helps Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona, earn NFL playoff berth

He was good, after all.

John Wolford's first pass in his first NFL game ultimately turned into seven points for the Arizona Cardinals, but the former Wake Forest star and graduate otherwise used a steady hand and showed off his arm and legs to help the Los Angeles Rams win 18-7 Sunday and earn a playoff berth.

Wolford appeared to say "we're good" when TV cameras found him on the bench after his first pass attempt found Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks deep in Rams territory and Arizona scored two players later. But that was Wolford's only turnover as he finished 22-for-38 for 231 yards passing and ran six times for 56 yards, including a key first down with 3:34 to play.

"So proud of this guy!" Wake Forest offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero tweeted during the game.

After the game, he earned a shout-out from Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson.

"Proud of John," Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson tweeted after the game. "Always has represented Wake Forest with class on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."