John Wolford, former Wake Forest star, helps Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona, earn NFL playoff berth

He was good, after all.
John Wolford's first pass in his first NFL game ultimately turned into seven points for the Arizona Cardinals, but the former Wake Forest star and graduate otherwise used a steady hand and showed off his arm and legs to help the Los Angeles Rams win 18-7 Sunday and earn a playoff berth.
Wolford appeared to say "we're good" when TV cameras found him on the bench after his first pass attempt found Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks deep in Rams territory and Arizona scored two players later. But that was Wolford's only turnover as he finished 22-for-38 for 231 yards passing and ran six times for 56 yards, including a key first down with 3:34 to play.
"So proud of this guy!" Wake Forest offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero tweeted during the game.
After the game, he earned a shout-out from Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson.
"Proud of John," Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson tweeted after the game. "Always has represented Wake Forest with class on the field, in the classroom, and in the community."
Wolford is the first former Wake Forest quarterback to start and win an NFL game since Norm Snead of the New York Giants beat Washington 12-9 on Nov. 14, 1976, according to a tweet from Steve Shutt, a former Wake Forest media relations director who retired in October.
The Rams defense held the Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray to an ankle injury for part of the game, to 202 yards.
Rams players and coaches had confidence in Wolford, who started in place of injured Jared Goff.
“That’s a rare thing when you can have full respect of your teammates without actually having performed in an NFL game,” defensive coordinator Brandon Staley told the Los Angeles Times last week. “That should tell you about his character and about what he’s capable of."
Added teammate Aaron Donald: “I’m confident. The way he prepares, the way he gets himself ready.”
Goff broke his right thumb during last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Though Goff finished the game, he had surgery Dec. 28.
Wolford, 25, is second in Wake Forest history with 8,899 passing yards and third with 52 touchdown passes and earned second-team All-ACC as a senior in 2017.
While at Wake, he earned a degree in finance and completed an investment banking internship with Verger Capital Management LLC. He also gained six months of experience with Teall Capital, a venture capital and private equity firm owned by Wake Forest graduate Ben Sutton Jr., according to his LinkedIn profile, which Wolford updated to change from finance to "Quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams" last week, Front Office Sports reported.
Wolford got a brief taste of the NFL in 2018 when he participated in a Jets rookie minicamp after leaving Wake Forest undrafted. Later that summer, the team summoned him near the end of the preseason, and he played in one game before he was released, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Wolford later was the 11th quarterback chosen in the upstart AAF’s four-round quarterback draft. The Arizona Hotshots took Trevor Knight with the sixth pick before selecting Wolford in the second round.
The Rams signed Wolford after a workout at their Thousand Oaks facility in April 2019, paying him a $150,000 signing bonus.
Wolford has spent two seasons primarily running the scout team against the Rams’ first-team defense.
Reporting from the Los Angeles Times is included.