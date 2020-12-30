John Wolford's first start with Los Angeles Rams will air on WFMY on Sunday

The first NFL appearance and start of John Wolford’s career with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals will be broadcast by CBS in the Triad on WFMY.

Wolford, a former Wake Forest star, is the second-leading passer in school history.

The game, which will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, has heavy playoff implications on the final week of the regular season. The Rams are 9-6, the Cardinals are 8-7, and the winner will earn a playoff berth. The Rams also could get in by tying the Cardinals or if the Bears (8-7) tie or lose to the Packers.

Besides Wolford, Glenn High School and Winston-Salem State graduate Tory Woodbury is a Rams special teams coach. Woodbury starred at WSSU at quarterback in the late 1990s and is in WSSU's Big House Gaines Hall of Fame.

Woodbury, 42, guided the Rams to CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000, his junior and senior seasons. He spent three seasons as an NFL scout with the Rams before being moved onto the coaching staff for this season.