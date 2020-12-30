John Wolford's first start with Los Angeles Rams will air on WFMY on Sunday

The first NFL appearance and start of John Wolford’s career with the Los Angeles Rams against the Arizona Cardinals will be broadcast by CBS in the Triad on WFMY.
Wolford, a former Wake Forest star, is the second-leading passer in school history.
The game, which will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, has heavy playoff implications on the final week of the regular season. The Rams are 9-6, the Cardinals are 8-7, and the winner will earn a playoff berth. The Rams also could get in by tying the Cardinals or if the Bears (8-7) tie or lose to the Packers.
Besides Wolford, Glenn High School and Winston-Salem State graduate Tory Woodbury is a Rams special teams coach. Woodbury starred at WSSU at quarterback in the late 1990s and is in WSSU's Big House Gaines Hall of Fame.
Woodbury, 42, guided the Rams to CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000, his junior and senior seasons. He spent three seasons as an NFL scout with the Rams before being moved onto the coaching staff for this season.
Wolford, 25, will make his start after starter Jared Goff suffered a broken right thumb against Seattle on Sunday and underwent surgery Monday to stabilize it. The Rams re-signed Blake Bortles, who was with the team in 2019 and had started for the Jaguars for five seasons, from the Broncos' practice squad. Former Virginia QB Bryce Perkins also has been activated from the Rams' practice squad.
Wolford, who went undrafted in 2018, spent the 2019 season on the Rams’ practice squad. He earned second-team All-ACC as a senior in 2017.
“In a lot of ways, he represents all the best about Wake Forest," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said this week. "Underrecruited, under-sized and didn’t have immediate success but through perseverance, courage, will, smarts made him one of the very best quarterbacks in the ACC. ... I know John is ready.”
