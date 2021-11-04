Johnny Foster keeps paying it forward after what the Wake Forest football program did for him

Mills set Foster up rent-free in a small closet in the Hutchins football dorm and got Foster on the players' meal plan. The only thing Mills asked in return was for Foster to continue to help with the program as student equipment manager.

Mills wanted Foster to do his job well, and he did.

“I was there for 3½ years,” Foster said of living space large enough for a bed, dresser and TV. “It didn’t have any windows, and it was next to the boiler room, but to me, that’s all I needed.”

It’s safe to say that the NCAA won’t be banging on Wake Forest’s door asking about improper benefits to an equipment manager. Had the NCAA come calling, it’s not like championships could have been take away. In Foster’s four years, the Deacons managed nine victories.

“We lost Coach Mills last year, and I have some of his ashes sitting here on my desk,” Foster said of the team's coach from 1973 through 1977. “In his will he wanted to make sure that I got some of the ashes, so we will eventually spread those on the field. But that sort of shows you what I meant to him and what he meant to me. If Chuck Mills doesn’t help me out. there’s no way I would have been able to stay at Wake.”

Not just any equipment guy