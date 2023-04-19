There are a lot of mock drafts out there as the NFL is getting ever closer to its big three days later this month.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, but for my money I’m going with Jordan Reid’s prognostications.

Reid, a High Point native, has come up through the ranks from a college player to an NFL analyst after his playing days were over at N.C. Central. Reid originally signed out of high school to play at Winston-Salem State but redshirted one season before transferring to N.C. Central and graduating in 2013.

He played quarterback for the Eagles and graduated with a 55% completion percentage and was eighth in school history in passing yards.

The two biggest names among the Triad hopefuls are quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Dudley graduate, who played at Virginia Tech and Tennessee. What’s interesting about Hooker is he’s 25-years-old coming off a torn knee ligament but he’s a possible first-round pick even though he might be able to play this season because of the injury.

The other big name is defensive lineman K.J. Henry, a former star at Clemson who is a graduate of West Forsyth. Henry was a consummate team player for the Tigers and could wind up as a third or fourth-round pick.

Also ranked among Reid’s top 379 players he graded is wide receiver A.T. Perry of Wake Forest and his teammate, tight end Blake Whiteheart. While Whiteheart, a former Mount Tabor star, is ranked outside the top 300 in Reid’s projections he has the size and speed to play in the NFL.

Hooker is the highest ranked players in Reid’s projections and is at No. 51. Perry is ranked No. 87 and Henry, who is projected as a linebacker, is at No. 172 with Whiteheart at No. 301.

Reid says that Hooker is the fifth-ranked quarterback in the draft, but if teams go heavy on quarter-backs in the first round he could get drafted there. He speculated that the Vikings, Steelers, Ravens or Seahawks could draft Hooker.

Reid, who has worked as a contributor for the NFL Network, was hired by ESPN last year to help with its year-round draft coverage. He dug deep into the NFL Combine and has been a regular on NFL Live to offer his take on several players over the last two months or so.

Reid has also written several stories leading up to the draft. He was a writer and scout for The Draft Network and before that was an assistant coach at N.C. Central from 2014-18.