The first thing you notice about Josh Hartle when he walks into a room is there is no slouching to his 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame.

Hartle, a sophomore starting pitcher for the second-ranked Wake Forest baseball team, stands up straight and carries himself with a sense of purpose. The same can be said about his pitching this season for the first-place Demon Deacons.

He’s part of a talented pitching staff that leads the ACC in strikeouts and has a nice, tidy team ERA of a Bob Gibson-like 2.28.

“It’s been going good for all of us on the mound,” said Hartle, who grew up in King and is a Reagan High School graduate.

It’s been going especially good for the left-hander, who has turned around his fortunes from a freshmen season that was more like a roller coaster. He heads into this weekend’s important ACC series at home against N.C. State sporting a 6-1 record with a 1.71 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 42 innings. Those 64 strikeouts lead the ACC and is fifth in Division I.

“I think it’s just a level of maturity and experience,” the 20-year-old Hartle said about what a difference a year makes. “Last year I went through it as a freshman and was thrown into the fire and it was really challenging. There were a lot of failures and those failures made me better.”

He admitted that last season when he went 7-6 in 14 starts and had an ERA of 5.30 it was the first time in his career that he wasn’t dominant. He had had dominated in Little League, middle school, high school, travel baseball and was good enough to be on a gold medal winning USA team along the way.

However, despite last season’s struggles he didn’t sulk or mope around last summer. Instead, he went back into the lab, literally.

One of the perks that the prestigious program has is the Wake Forest Pitching Lab, a state-of-the art facility that can analyze a pitcher’s mechanics that is as precise as it gets. With the help of pitching coach Corey Muscara of Wake Forest some of the bad habits that Hartle developed disappeared. It also didn’t hurt that he developed a nasty cutter of a fastball.

“It was definitely something different that I had to go through,” Hartle said about last season. “I got hit around a lot and I was just trying to go out there and win games and I wasn’t winning games for our team.”

Hartle said the lab work was crucial in his turnaround working with Muscara and Mike McFerran, who is the pitching lab coordinator.

“They had a big report on me and I needed to clean up some things in my delivery and make it more consistent,” Hartle said. “We added a new pitch and we kept developing that as well.”

Muscara says that Hartle's willingness to learn and put what he's learned into play has worked wonders.

"He's such a sponge to it all from taking what we've gathered from the lab to the mound," Muscara said. "There's a lot of expectations that he's had to learn to deal with for a long time but he's handled it well. He's such a humble kid and that's all part of his success."

Everything has come together, and what’s so beneficial is Hartle, Sean Sullivan and Rhett Lowder are dominating in their starts for the Demon Deacons. They are 1-2-3 in strikeouts in the ACC and along with fourth starter Reed Mascolo are a combined 21-3.

The Demon Deacons lead the nation in strikeouts and ERA as well as several other categories. It's something Muscara doesn't take for granted.

"All the guys have been working hard to get better and that's the sign of a good staff," Muscara said.

Larry Hartle, who is Josh’s father, says his son never wavered in his commitment to fix what went wrong last season.

“He was dedicated (last summer) and on Christmas break went to Wake Forest every day to workout or throw or do whatever was needed,” Larry said. “I’m proud of the way he’s went about his business and he wanted to improve. It’s been fun to watch.”

The Demon Deacons head into the home series with the Wolfpack with the best record in the ACC at 26-4 and they are 10-2 in league play with an incredible 18-1 record at The Couch, the shiny baseball stadium that sits next to Truist Field.

The Demon Deacons lead the ACC in strikeouts with 369 in just 240 innings pitched.

“I’m very thankful to be a part of a special group of pitchers that push me every single day,” Hartle said. “They all push me and help me, and we all compete and motivate each other.”

Hartle’s been pitching on most Sundays in the final games of the ACC three-game series and he’s been thriving in that spot.

“I’m just trying win games and I’m trying to go out there on Sundays giving us the best chance to win and Seth Keener (3-0 and one save and 0.69 ERA) is going in there and keeping us in the game so we are all trying to do fill our roles,” Hartle said.

Hartle, who is a communications major, says he’s getting solid grades but nothing spectacular. He loves the fact that his close-knit family can come to every game home and away, which is part of the reason he turned down being a possible first-round pick out of Reagan in the Major League Draft.

Growing up Hartle was a big Wake Forest fan, and said it was the right decision.

“I have no regrets,” Hartle said about turning down the Major League Baseball money. “This is where I wanted to be and it’s been a great experience and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The only issue Hartle has is how fast time is going.

“We only have a few weeks left of school so, yes, it’s gone by fast,” Hartle said. “I will say college goes by a lot faster than high school.”

What Hartle is developing as he continues to mow down batters are his five pitches that he can throw at any time. His father says they were sold on Coach Tom Walter during the recruitment process.

“We love how it’s worked out and Josh loves working closely with (Muscara) and he’s learned so much,” Larry said.

Another facet of his development is strength training. A big help has been Mark Seaver, a former pitcher for the Demon Deacons in the mid-1990s who was drafted in the fourth round in 1996 by the Baltimore Orioles. Seaver pitched for six seasons in the minor league until arm trouble ended his career.

Hartle has added 15 pounds since arriving at Wake Forest, and Seaver says Hartle is a hard worker in the weight room. Seaver wound up with four shoulder surgeries during his career so he limits the heavy weights.

“I limit their bench press to 60-pound dumbbells to save their shoulders,” said Seaver, who is in his 14th season at Wake Forest as a strength coach and also works with the top-ranked women’s golf team.

Hartle says it’s important to gain some weight but he’s also become more mobile.

“I was small in high school,” Hartle said. “(Seaver) went through the same things that we did and he played professional baseball so he knows more about it. He’s been great for us.”

While the Demon Deacons are off to their best start since 1950, the reality is the season in college baseball is a long one. They have 26 more games until the ACC Tournament.

Hartle says the goal during such a long season is to not look too far ahead.

“We are just trying to take it one day at a time,” Hartle said. “We have to get ready for a big weekend against N.C. State. We have to play our game and not worry about opponent because we just want to go out and play the way we are capable of playing. That’s worked out great for us this season.”